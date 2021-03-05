Los Angeles County and others across the state could be cleared to open more businesses and lift other restrictions sooner than anticipated under a plan announced Thursday that will prioritize COVID- 19 vaccines in communities hardest hit by the pandemic.

Fueling the plan is a move announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom to set aside 40% of the state's vaccine doses for hard-hit communities, generally those that are lower income and have had higher infection rates and lower numbers of residents getting vaccinated.

The state will target communities in the lowest 25% of the California Health Places Index. Many Eastside neighborhoods would appear to be included in the targeted areas, including most of Boyle Heights, Cypress Park, East Hollywood, East LA and Lincoln Heights. Sections of Glassell Park west of the 2 Freeway and Echo Park south of the 101 Freeway would also fall into those areas.

In addition to earmarking 40% of the state's vaccine supply to hard-hit communities, the state will also reserve vaccine-appointment slots for those communities and increase funding to boost the number of vaccine providers.

But the new program does not mean that anyone who lives in the targeted communities will now be able to get a shot. Vaccinations are still limited to those in eligible groups, including those who are over 65 as well as teachers, grocery store workers emergency service staff and others on the county eligibility list.

"With more vaccines online and administered, California is now in a position to take steps toward ending this pandemic by keeping our guard up and by vaccinating those Californians most at risk and most exposed," Newsom said in a statement Thursday. "Vaccinating our most impacted communities, across our state, is the right thing to do and the fastest way to end this pandemic."

As the state makes progress in vaccinating lower-income residents, it will in turn ease the requirements counties need to meet to advance through Newsom's "Blueprint for a Safer Economy," the four-tiered color-coded system that regulates the opening, closure and capacity limits for businesses based on a county's rate of new COVID infections and testing positivity rates.

All Southern California counties are currently in the most restrictive "purple" tier of that blueprint, and thus are subject to the tightest economic restrictions, including low capacity limits at retail stores and forced closures of movie theaters, indoor restaurants and indoor fitness centers. To advance to the less-restrictive "red" tier, a county's rate of daily new COVID cases has to drop to at least 7 per 100,000 residents, and the testing positivity rate must fall below 8%.

Under the state policy shift announced Thursday, the required case rate need to advance in the blueprint and loosen restrictions on businesses will be eased once the state distributes 2 million vaccine doses to hard-hit communities across the state. That is expected to occur in the next two weeks, since the state has already delivered 1.6 million doses to those communities.

Easing the case-rate restrictions means counties will be able to move more quickly through the four tiers of the blueprint and authorize more businesses to reopen and at higher capacities.