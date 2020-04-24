grab go meal luther burbank school highland park katrina alexy 4-24-2020 10-20-16 AM.jpg

Vehicles lined up around the block at Luther Burbank Middle School in Highland Park to pick up food being distributed during the pandemic.

 Photo by Katrina Alexy

They drive up in aging minivans, big SUVs, shiny sedans and even in a Mercedes.  

From Eagle Rock to East L.A, the coronavirus has turned several Eastside schools into drive-thrus for free meals while campuses remain shutdown during the coronavirus outbreak.

What started out as a program to keep students fed is now open to anyone who shows up,  turning L.A. Unified into the largest meal distributor in the state, says the L.A. Times. More than 10 million meals have been handed out so far at more than 60 Grab & Go Food Centers, the district said.

"I am very proud that Los Angeles Unified is providing this lifeline to families. I am also deeply concerned at the level of need this demonstrates," said school board vice president and Elysian Heights resident Jackie Goldberg said in a statement. "We must continue to figure out how to help our most vulnerable families.”

Photo by Katrina Alexy

On the Eastside, a visit to some Grab & Go sites this week found some busy while others were pretty relaxed. But for the part the lines seemed to move at a good clip as teams of school workers and volunteer handed out plastic sacks of food.

At Garfield High, the line of cars waiting to receive a meal from the district Grab & Go Center stretched for about 10 blocks on Wednesday morning -- one person said it was even longer on Monday.

In Highland Park, about 20 vehicles curled around the block in a fast-moving line at Luther Burbank Middle School. 

Meanwhile workers, and volunteers at Eagle Rock High handed out clear plastic sacks of food to those who drove or walked to the site at the end of dead-end street.

A line of vehicles was backed up for 10 blocks leading to the Grab and Go Center at Garfield High in East Los Angeles.

 Photo by Aurelio Jose Barrera
The line moved pretty quickly at Lincoln High in Lincoln Heights.

 Photo by Jesus Sanchez
More food being rolled into place to be distributed at Wilson High in El Sereno.

 Photo by Jesus Sanchez
The line was relatively short at Hollenbeck Middle School in Boyle Heights.

 Photo by Jesus Sanchez
The scene at Luther Burbank Middle School in Highland Park.

 Photo by Katrina Alexy

