They drive up in aging minivans, big SUVs, shiny sedans and even in a Mercedes.

From Eagle Rock to East L.A, the coronavirus has turned several Eastside schools into drive-thrus for free meals while campuses remain shutdown during the coronavirus outbreak.

What started out as a program to keep students fed is now open to anyone who shows up, turning L.A. Unified into the largest meal distributor in the state, says the L.A. Times. More than 10 million meals have been handed out so far at more than 60 Grab & Go Food Centers, the district said.

"I am very proud that Los Angeles Unified is providing this lifeline to families. I am also deeply concerned at the level of need this demonstrates," said school board vice president and Elysian Heights resident Jackie Goldberg said in a statement. "We must continue to figure out how to help our most vulnerable families.”

On the Eastside, a visit to some Grab & Go sites this week found some busy while others were pretty relaxed. But for the part the lines seemed to move at a good clip as teams of school workers and volunteer handed out plastic sacks of food.

At Garfield High, the line of cars waiting to receive a meal from the district Grab & Go Center stretched for about 10 blocks on Wednesday morning -- one person said it was even longer on Monday.

In Highland Park, about 20 vehicles curled around the block in a fast-moving line at Luther Burbank Middle School.

Meanwhile workers, and volunteers at Eagle Rock High handed out clear plastic sacks of food to those who drove or walked to the site at the end of dead-end street.

Eastside Grab and Go Centers • Boyle Heights: Hollenbeck Middle School • Eagle Rock: Eagle Rock Junior/Senior High School • East Los Angeles: James A. Garfield High School • El Sereno: Wilson Senior High School • Glassell Park: Sotomayor Arts and Sciences Magnet • Highland Park: Luther Burbank Middle School • Lincoln Heights: Abraham Lincoln High School A map of all centers can be found here.