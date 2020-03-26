With his wife sitting in the passenger seat next to him and their dog in the back, he pulled his SUV up next to a worker dressed in a white hazmat suit and visor. He provided his name and social security number. Then the worker stuck a fuzzy-tipped swab up his nose.

And after that, Rick, a 71-year-old Echo Park resident, drove off from the new drive-thru coronavirus testing center the City of Los Angeles has set up next to Dodger Stadium.

Rick, who did not want his last name used, was one of an estimated 2,800 persons who were tested citywide on Tuesday after signing up through an online portal intended for people experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus. They must be 65 years or older or have underlying health issues.

Like many other residents, Rick responded to a text from the city directing him to a website to find out if he was eligible to be tested.

Rick wasn’t worried. But he and his wife had caught a cold a few days after returning from a trip to Palm Springs. It was a “light cold,” like the one he usually gets once a year. He had a cough, and one day he had a temperature of 100. But it dropped back to normal.

But when the text arrived announcing the city testing program, Rick filled out the form on the website, found out he was eligible for the test and signed up for a 2 pm test on Tuesday at the drive-thru site on Stadium Way. His wife was not eligible and is seeking to be tested some where else.

The testing site was in a Dodger satellite parking lot -- Lot 13 -- outside of the main ballpark and next to a fire department training center. That's where first responders, essential city employees and healthcare workers were being tested over the weekend.

Rick came a little early and drove into the lot, where there were about 20 vehicles ahead of him. He stopped his SUV next to a pre-screening station and was asked for his name, date of birth and whether he was a civilian or a city employee. He was given a mask and then directed to drive up to one of two lines of cars.

The test itself was a bit uncomfortable. “It itched and it made my eyes tear,” he said. But it was painless.

The whole process of waiting in line and getting tested took no more than 45 minutes, which was shorter than Rick expected. But as he drove out of the testing site, the line of cars waiting to enter had grown dramatically and stretched for several blocks down Stadium Way. (On Wednesday afternoon, more than 30 cars were waiting to get into the lot).

The whole process was pretty efficient and orderly, he said. But he said he was expecting to get more instructions about what to do next.

Now, Rick is at home, a short drive from the test site, waiting for an email or letter to arrive with the results in five to six days.

“I wish it was sooner.”