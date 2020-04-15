Locked storefront

Non-essential businesses have been ordered closed under emergency orders during the coronavirus outbreak.

 Photo by Jesus Sanchez

An El Sereno auto cleaning service and a Glassell Park print shop are among the businesses that have been slapped with misdemeanor charges for allegedly violating the city's Safer at Home Order that requires non-essential businesses to close.

The L.A. City Attorney said charges were filed on Tuesday against an additional 10 Los Angeles non-essential businesses, including Henney's Printing of Glassell Park and Vantage Green Professional Auto Detailing of El Sereno.

The Eastsider contacted both businesses for comment. A person who answered the phone at Henney's said no one was available for a response.

The defendants were allegedly operating non-essential businesses during the Safer At Home Order, which was put in place to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Rob Wilcox, the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office director of community engagement and outreach.

Charges were filed against four other businesses earlier in April, Wilcox said.

"All non-essential businesses need to comply, without exception," City Attorney Mike Feuer said. "The sooner we achieve maximum compliance -- from businesses and residents alike -- the sooner all Angelenos can get back to work and resume our normal routines."

The businesses charged on Tuesday are:

-- My Smoke Shop, 22876 Ventura Blvd.;

-- Studio City Smoke Shop, 11046 Ventura Blvd.;

-- Lincoln Tobacco, 608 Lincoln Blvd.;

-- Mike's Smoke Shop, 12038 Burbank Blvd.;

-- Jake Kail of Drip 'N Vape, 23706 Victory Blvd.;

-- Bellagio Express Car Wash, 6344 Sepulveda Blvd.;

-- Spa Castle Massage, 19644 Sherman Way;

-- Henney's Printing, 4166 Verdugo Road;

-- Vantage Green Professional Auto Detailing, 2700 N. Eastern Ave.; and

-- Discount Beauty Supply, 8600 S. Hoover St.

Those charged face a maximum penalty of 6 months in jail and a $1,000 fine if convicted.

