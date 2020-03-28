Six more coronavirus deaths were reported today in Los Angeles County, bringing the county's death toll to 32 as the pandemic continues to spread in large numbers.
County officials reported another 344 confirmed cases of COVID-19 -- the disease caused by the virus -- on Saturday, bringing the total to 1,804.
"Please do your part to not infect others or become infected yourself by adhering to the public health directives and practicing social distancing whenever you do go outside," said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Public Health director. "If we all commit ourselves to stay home, stay away from others when sick, and stay six feet apart when out, we will save lives."
Eastside Cases
Today's update included a single case in El Sereno, the first in that neighborhood. Here are the figures for the neighborhoods that we cover and the change, if any, since the previous health department update. The figures are subject to change and, in some cases, have been revised down. A map showing neighborhood boundaries can be found here.
- Boyle Heights: 8
- Eagle Rock: 8 (+4)
- East Hollywood: 5 (+2)
- East Los Angeles: 8 (+2)
- El Sereno: 1
- Glassell Park: 7 (+3)
- Highland Park: 6 (+1)
- Lincoln Heights: 1
- Los Feliz: 5 (-1)
- Silver Lake: 14 (+2)
- Temple Beaudry (Portions of Echo Park & Silver Lake south of Sunset): 5
Health officials conceded the actual number of cases is higher given that only a relatively small -- albeit growing -- number of people have been tested.
As the grim numbers came in, it appeared that Angelenos were adhering to the county's order to stay off beaches and nature trails to slow the spread of the virus.
"People that overlooked (the ban) or were a little clueless have been talked to and have come into compliance," said Los Angeles County spokesman Steve Frasher told City News Service today. "People have been willing to do the right thing for the most part. They just needed a gentle reminder."
Most of the county's individual coastal cities had already closed off beaches, parking lots and pathways over the last week, and the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area closed of all its facilities on March 22.
County officials took the extra step of a full shutdown on Friday. That closure is in effect until April 19.
Confirmed Cases in the City of L.A. & East L.A. as of March 28
These figures are subject to change and adjustment -- up and down. Go here for a map of city and neighborhood boundaries.
- Arleta 4
- Baldwin Hills 7
- Bel Air 8
- Beverly Crest 17
- Beverlywood 10
- Boyle Heights 8
- Brentwood 31
- Canoga Park 3
- Carthay 9
- Central 3
- Century City 8
- Century Palms/Cove 5
- Chatsworth 4
- Crestview 9
- Del Rey 10
- Downtown 9
- Eagle Rock 8
- East Hollywood 5
- East Los Angeles 8
- El Sereno 1
- Encino 26
- Exposition Park 4
- Florence Firestone 6
- Glassell Park 7
- Granada Hills 8
- Hancock Park 17
- Harbor City 1
- Harbor Gateway 4
- Harvard Park 2
- Highland Park 6
- Hollywood 38
- Hollywood Hills 23
- Hyde Park 2
- Koreatown 10
- Lake Balboa 6
- Lincoln Heights 1
- Little Bangladesh 2
- Los Feliz 5
- Mar Vista 8
- Melrose 56
- Mid-City 8
- Miracle Mile 8
- Mission Hills 5
- North Hills 2
- North Hollywood 26
- Northridge 8
- Pacific Palisades 11
- Pacoima 3
- Palms 15
- Panorama City 4
- Pico Union 4
- Playa Vista 5
- Porter Ranch 3
- Reseda 11
- San Pedro 9
- Sherman Oaks 25
- Silverlake 14
- South Carthay 5
- South Park 4
- Studio City 10
- Sun Valley 5
- Sylmar 8
- Tarzana 19
- Temple Beaudry 5
- Tujunga 2
- University Park 5
- Valley Glen 3
- Valley Village 14
- Van Nuys 6
- Venice 13
- Vermont Vista 3
- Vernon Central 3
- Watts 1
- West Adams 7
- West Hills 5
- West Los Angeles 13
- West Vernon 8
- Westchester 12
- Westlake 2
- Westwood 17
- Wholesale District 11
- Wilmington 7
- Wilshire Center 4
- Winnetka 8
- Woodland Hills 18
Locations with less than 25,000 residents were included in the nearest community or city. Here is more information about the breakdown of cases by community.
Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:
- If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.
Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.