Six more coronavirus deaths were reported today in Los Angeles County, bringing the county's death toll to 32 as the pandemic continues to spread in large numbers.

County officials reported another 344 confirmed cases of COVID-19 -- the disease caused by the virus -- on Saturday, bringing the total to 1,804.

"Please do your part to not infect others or become infected yourself by adhering to the public health directives and practicing social distancing whenever you do go outside," said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Public Health director. "If we all commit ourselves to stay home, stay away from others when sick, and stay six feet apart when out, we will save lives."

Eastside Cases

Today's update included a single case in El Sereno, the first in that neighborhood. Here are the figures for the neighborhoods that we cover and the change, if any, since the previous health department update. The figures are subject to change and, in some cases, have been revised down. A map showing neighborhood boundaries can be found here.

Boyle Heights: 8

Eagle Rock: 8 (+4)

East Hollywood: 5 (+2)

East Los Angeles: 8 (+2)

El Sereno: 1

Glassell Park: 7 (+3)

Highland Park: 6 (+1)

Lincoln Heights: 1

Los Feliz: 5 (-1)

Silver Lake: 14 (+2)

Temple Beaudry (Portions of Echo Park & Silver Lake south of Sunset): 5

Health officials conceded the actual number of cases is higher given that only a relatively small -- albeit growing -- number of people have been tested.

As the grim numbers came in, it appeared that Angelenos were adhering to the county's order to stay off beaches and nature trails to slow the spread of the virus.

"People that overlooked (the ban) or were a little clueless have been talked to and have come into compliance," said Los Angeles County spokesman Steve Frasher told City News Service today. "People have been willing to do the right thing for the most part. They just needed a gentle reminder."

Most of the county's individual coastal cities had already closed off beaches, parking lots and pathways over the last week, and the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area closed of all its facilities on March 22.

County officials took the extra step of a full shutdown on Friday. That closure is in effect until April 19.

Confirmed Cases in the City of L.A. & East L.A. as of March 28

These figures are subject to change and adjustment -- up and down. Go here for a map of city and neighborhood boundaries.

Arleta 4

Baldwin Hills 7

Bel Air 8

Beverly Crest 17

Beverlywood 10

Boyle Heights 8

Brentwood 31

Canoga Park 3

Carthay 9

Central 3

Century City 8

Century Palms/Cove 5

Chatsworth 4

Crestview 9

Del Rey 10

Downtown 9

Eagle Rock 8

East Hollywood 5

East Los Angeles 8

El Sereno 1

Encino 26

Exposition Park 4

Florence Firestone 6

Glassell Park 7

Granada Hills 8

Hancock Park 17

Harbor City 1

Harbor Gateway 4

Harvard Park 2

Highland Park 6

Hollywood 38

Hollywood Hills 23

Hyde Park 2

Koreatown 10

Lake Balboa 6

Lincoln Heights 1

Little Bangladesh 2

Los Feliz 5

Mar Vista 8

Melrose 56

Mid-City 8

Miracle Mile 8

Mission Hills 5

North Hills 2

North Hollywood 26

Northridge 8

Pacific Palisades 11

Pacoima 3

Palms 15

Panorama City 4

Pico Union 4

Playa Vista 5

Porter Ranch 3

Reseda 11

San Pedro 9

Sherman Oaks 25

Silverlake 14

South Carthay 5

South Park 4

Studio City 10

Sun Valley 5

Sylmar 8

Tarzana 19

Temple Beaudry 5

Tujunga 2

University Park 5

Valley Glen 3

Valley Village 14

Van Nuys 6

Venice 13

Vermont Vista 3

Vernon Central 3

Watts 1

West Adams 7

West Hills 5

West Los Angeles 13

West Vernon 8

Westchester 12

Westlake 2

Westwood 17

Wholesale District 11

Wilmington 7

Wilshire Center 4

Winnetka 8

Woodland Hills 18

Locations with less than 25,000 residents were included in the nearest community or city. Here is more information about the breakdown of cases by community.

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.