The number of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County climbed to more than 800 today, while health officials reported three additional deaths and announced more stringent quarantine and isolation rules for people who either have the virus or are presumed to be infected.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, head of the county Department of Public Health, said the three new deaths were all people over age 65 with underlying health conditions.

The deaths brought the county's total to 13 -- with Ferrer saying the death of a 17-year-old boy in Lancaster that was reported Tuesday is no longer considered a coronavirus case, pending a determination by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ferrer said 138 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed by the county Department of Public Health, bringing the total to 799. However, the city of Long Beach announced 13 new cases not yet included in the county's number, meaning the actual total in the county is 812.

Eastside Cases

The latest update included the first new case in Glassell Park. Here are the other Eastside neighborhoods that we cover and the change since the previous health department update on March 24:

Boyle Heights: 5

Eagle Rock: 2

East Hollywood: 1

East Los Angeles: 3

Echo Park: 4 (+2)

Glassell Park: 1

Highland Park: 2 (+1)

Lincoln Heights: 1

Los Feliz: 3 (+1)

Mt. Washington: 2 (+1)

Silver Lake: 6 (+1)

The actual number of may be higher given the limited number of testing, according to public health officials. The neighborhood numbers have also been subject to change based upon further investigation.

Ferrer said the county's health officer will issue an order "that requires the self-isolation of any person that has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed by their physician or clinician to be positive for COVID-19."

The order also requires a 14-day quarantine for all close contacts of a confirmed or presumed COVID-19 patient, including household members and caregivers.

"So if you've been tested for COVID-19 and you're waiting for your test results or you've been told by a provider that you should presume that you're positive for COVID-19, we ask that you follow the directives to self- isolate. This means staying at home for at least seven days and until you're fever- and symptom-free for 72 hours. Do not leave your home. Please do not leave your home unless its for a medical appointment," Ferrer said.

"We ask that you notify all of your close contacts that you have COVID-19 or are likely to have COVID-19 so your close contacts can in fact begin their quarantine," she said.

According to Ferrer, the order requires any such close contacts to immediately begin a 14-day quarantine period.

"It's really important that people understand -- 14 days is what's required because it can take up to 14 days for you to develop any symptoms of COVID-19 from your exposure," Ferrer said. "If you develop symptoms, you immediately move into needing now to be isolated and you have an additional seven days that you must stay isolated, and that includes you must be three days free from fever and symptoms before you can in fact leave your household."

Los Angeles County health officials on Tuesday reported the death of a teenager in Lancaster as what was believed to be the nation's first juvenile death from coronavirus. But late Tuesday afternoon, they walked back the diagnosis, saying it needed further confirmation.

Ferrer noted Wednesday that of the people who have tested positive in Los Angeles County, 1% have died -- a higher mortality rate than the flu. She said the national mortality rate is about 1.5%.

Age Group of Coronavirus Patients • Age 17 and Under: 10 Cases • Age 18 to 40: 310 cases • Age 41 to 65: 303 cases • Age 65 and Over: 141 cases Source: LA County Department of Public Health. These figures do not include Long Beach Pasadena with separate public health authorities.

Ferrer has repeatedly stressed that the number of cases in the county is likely to continue rising due to the increasing availability of testing. She said that as of Tuesday, about 6,300 people had been tested in the county, with about 11% turning out to be positive for the illness.

She noted that despite the ever-increasing availability of testing, it still "remains limited," and she continued to insist that testing be limited to people showing symptoms of the illness or who have been ordered by their doctor to be tested.

Locations of Confirmed Cases as of March 25*

Agoura Hills 3

Alhambra 6

Altadena 5

Arcadia 4

Arleta 1

Athens 1

Baldwin Hills 3

Bell Gardens 3

Bellflower 7

Beverly Hills 13

Beverlywood 8

Boyle Heights 5

Brentwood 34

Burbank 3

Calabasas 4

Canoga Park 2

Canyon Country 1

Carson 9

Castaic 2

Century City 7

Century Palms/Cove 3

Cerritos 2

Claremont 1

Cloverdale/Cochran 3

Compton 2

Covina 3

Crenshaw District 2

Crestview 7

Culver City 6

Del Rey 5

Diamond Bar 2

Downey 5

Downtown 6

Duarte 1

Eagle Rock 2

East Hollywood 1

East Los Angeles 3

Echo Park 4

El Segundo 2

Encino 13

Exposition Park 1

Florence 4

Gardena 1

Glassell Park 1

Glendale 12

Glendora 2

Granada Hills 7

Hancock Park 8

Harbor Gateway 2

Harvard Heights 1

Hawthorne 8

Highland Park 2

Hollywood 23

Hollywood Hills 8

Hyde Park 1

Inglewood 5

Koreatown 5

La Canada Flintridge 3

La Mirada 4

La Verne 2

Lake Balboa 2

Lakewood 4

Lancaster 13

Lawndale 1

Lomita 9

Long Beach: 41

Los Feliz 3

Lynwood 3

Manhattan Beach 17

Mar Vista 6

Melrose 33

Miracle Mile 8

Monterey Park 4

Mt. Washington 2

North Hollywood 11

Northridge 2

Norwalk 2

Pacific Palisades 9

Palmdale 2

Palms 8

Panorama City 1

Paramount 3

Park La Brea 8

Pasadena 7

Pico 2

Pico Rivera 1

Playa Vista 5

Pomona 1

Porter Ranch 1

Rancho Palos Verdes 5

Redondo Beach 9

Reseda 5

San Dimas 1

San Fernando 3

San Gabriel 1

San Pedro 4

Santa Clarita 10

Santa Monica 18

Santa Monica Mountains 3

Sherman Oaks 12

Silver Lake 6

South El Monte 3

South Gate 2

South Park 1

South Pasadena 3

South Whittier 3

Stevenson Ranch 2

Studio City 7

Sun Valley 2

Sunland 1

Sylmar 1

Tarzana 9

Temple 3

Torrance 9

Tujunga 1

University Park 4

Valinda 1

Valley Glen 11

Van Nuys 4

Venice 9

Vermont Knolls 1

Vermont Vista 3

Vernon Central 1

Walnut 1

Watts 1

West Adams 4

West Covina 2

West Hills 4

West Hollywood 31

West Los Angeles 4

West Vernon 5

Westchester 5

Westlake 1

Westwood 9

Whittier 3

Wholesale District 4

Willowbrook 1

Wilmington 4

Wilshire Center 2

Winnetka 3

Woodland Hills 11

Eleven cases are under investigation.

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation; two previously reported cases were not in Public Health's jurisdiction. **Locations that were less <25000 have been added to the nearest city or community.

