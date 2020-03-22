Los Angeles County saw its largest one-day jump yet in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 71 more patients and one additional death reported today.

The updated tally by public health officials included the first case reported in Los Feliz. Previously reported cases included 5 in Boyle Heights, 3 in Silver Lake and 1 each in Eagle Rock, East Los Angeles and Echo Park. You can see a breakdown by community below.

As officials revised the number of coronavirus cases upward, the public was being urged to follow social distancing guidelines when enjoying the outdoors, as large crowds were seen at Southland beaches and hiking trails during California's first weekend under the governor's shutdown order to slow the spread of the virus. Crowded paths were also reported around the Silver Lake reservoirs and Echo Park Lake.

The latest fatality -- the county's fifth -- was a person older than 65 who lived in Culver City, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The department has now identified 409 confirmed cases of COVID-19, across all areas of the county. Officials said Sunday that 12 cases reported earlier were not L.A. County residents. So far, 84 patients have been hospitalized.

Public health officials note that the results most likely undercount the actual number of people who have been infected because of the relatively low amount of testing.

"It is critical that everyone practices social distancing, obey the Safer at Home Health Officer Order and assume that anyone can have COVID-19, and anyone could unintentionally infect others," said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Public Health Director. "Please know that the actions you take today to stay 6 feet away from others and limit all non-essential activities outside your home are the best way for us to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives."

The message wasn't necessarily being heeded by everyone.

"In tough times, I know many Angelenos want to do what we always do -- find peace & comfort in the natural beauty of our city. But please remember: outdoor activity is only allowed when practicing physical distancing. Crowding hiking trails or beaches will further spread COVID-19," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted Sunday.

Age Group of Coronavirus Patients • Age 17 and Under: 5 cases

• Age 18 to 40: 160 cases

• Age 41 to 65: 159 cases

• Age 65 and Over: 67 cases Source: LA County Department of Public Health. These figures do not include Long Beach Pasadena with separate public health authorities.

"Seriously people, you need to practice social distancing. I am seeing tons of people out there acting like there's no crisis. You could be carrying the virus, have no symptoms, and be responsible for the illness or worse of others," Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia tweeted.

Malibu tweeted Sunday: "The City of #Malibu is receiving reports of people enjoying the outdoors in Malibu. The County order requires that social distancing (6 feet between people) be practiced while outdoors."

Santa Monica later closed its beach parking lots.

The county's public health department issued a revised and more stringent "Safer At Home" order Saturday, bringing it closer to the order that covers the City of Los Angeles.

Saturday's enhanced order by the county also clarified that golf courses and personal grooming services -- including hair and nail salons -- are nonessential services and are closed.

Location of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases*

Alhambra 3

Altadena 3

Arcadia 2

Athens 1

Baldwin Hills 3

Bellflower 1

Beverly Hills 8

Beverlywood 6

Boyle Heights 5

Brentwood 23

Burbank 2

Calabasas 2

Canoga Park 1

Carson 4

Castaic 1

Century City 4

Century Palms/Cove 1

Cerritos 2

Covina 1

Crestview 5

Culver City 4

Del Rey 2

Diamond Bar 2

Downtown 1

Eagle Rock 1

East Hollywood 1

East Los Angeles 2

Echo Park 1

El Segundo 1

Encino 10

Gardena 1

Glendale 6

Glendora 1

Granada Hills 4

Hancock Park 5

Hawthorne 2

Hollywood 12

Hollywood Hills 5

Inglewood 3

Koreatown 2

La Canada Flintridge 1

La Mirada 3

La Verne 2

Lake Balboa 1

Lakewood 1

Lancaster 4

Lawndale 1

Lomita 8

Los Feliz 1

Long Beach 15

Lynwood 2

Manhattan Beach 7

Mar Vista 5

Melrose 17

Miracle Mile 4

Monterey Park 3

North Hollywood 5

Northridge 1

Pacific Palisades 7

Palms 1

Paramount 1

Park La Brea 4

Pasadena 3

Playa Vista 2

Rancho Palos Verdes 1

Redondo Beach 4

Reseda 2

San Dimas 1

San Fernando 1

San Pedro 1

Santa Clarita 4

Santa Monica 7

Santa Monica Mountains 2

Sherman Oaks 7

Silverlake 3

South El Monte 1

South Gate 1

South Pasadena 3

South Whittier 1

Stevenson Ranch 1

Studio City 4

Sun Valley 1

Sunland 1

Sylmar 1

Tarzana 8

Temple 1

Torrance 3

Tujunga 1

University Park 1

Valley Glen 6

Van Nuys 2

Venice 7

Vermont Knolls 1

Vermont Vista 1

Vernon Central 1

Walnut 1

West Adams 1

West Covina 1

West Hills 4

West Hollywood 19

West Los Angeles 3

West Vernon 2

Westchester 3

Westlake 1

Westwood 5

Whittier 2

Wilmington 1

Winnetka 1

Woodland Hills 5

Under Investigation 38

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation; twelve previously reported cases were not in Public Health's jurisdiction. **Locations that were less <25000 have been added to the nearest city or community.