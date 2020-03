The shuttered St. Vincent Medical Center in the Westlake district will be turned into a hospital for patients who have contracted the coronavirus, the hospital's owner announced today.

Verity Health System said it will partner with the state government to make the temporary transformation.

"I am pleased that Gov. (Gavin) Newsom is utilizing state resources to repurpose the recently shuttered St. Vincent Medical Center into a COVID-19 treatment facility," Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell said. "With everything turned upside down due to the coronavirus pandemic, I can't think of a more timely, urgent purpose for St. Vincent Hospital."

Verity is also using a hospital in Daly City to treat COVID-19 patients, but the hospital owner has filed for bankruptcy to close its Los Angeles facility.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Under the agreement to use the hospital -- approved Friday by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court -- Verity will continue to operate and make beds and services available for assessment and treatment of COVID-19 patients, according to CEO Rich Adcock.

"We are pleased to be able to partner with the state of California to address this pressing public health need," Adcock said. "We continue to be committed to supporting our staff, our patients and the communities we serve through this challenging time."

O'Farrell had been pushing to turn the medical center into a shelter for homeless people, but in response to the outbreak the priorities have changed.

The entire 10-acre campus at Third and Alvarado streets may not necessarily be used for treatment of coronavirus patients, O'Farrell said.

The bidding process to acquire St. Vincent Medical Center has been suspended, O'Farrell told City News Service. At least 10 entities are seeking to purchase it, O'Farrell said, including Los Angeles County.