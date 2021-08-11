Coronavirus test tube samples

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health conducts Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19 on March 19, 2020.

The rate of new COVID cases is spiking again across Los Angeles, and the number of cases on the Eastside has been rising right along with it.

New cases in L.A. County last month increased by 714% over June, according to Crosstown - with Atwater Village even landing among the top 10 in percentage increases. That neighborhood didn't have the highest number of cases on the Eastside, though. This distinction went instead to East Los Angeles (381), with Echo Park (305) coming in second.

The County also announced Monday that more COVID-19 patients are also landing in the hospital. The total more than doubled over the previous two weeks, with 1,503 COVID-19-positive patients in L.A. County hospitals as of Monday morning, the highest number since Feb. 28. As recently as July 26, there were just 745 COVID patients in the hospitals, according to the county Department of Public Health.

The following is a list of Eastside neighborhoods, with the new COVID cases in June, the new cases in July, and the percentage increase. All statistics come courtesy of Crosstown LA.

Neighborhood  |

 June - New Cases  |

July - New Cases |

 Percentage Change

Atwater Village

4

74

1,750%

Boyle Heights

39

273

600%

Cypress Park

7

102

1,357%

Eagle Rock

19

175

821%

East Hollywood

10

143

1,330%

East Los Angeles

81

 381

 370%

Echo Park

37

305

724%

El Sereno

13

175

1,246%

Elysian Park

0

34

N/A

Elysian Valley

6

38

533%

Glassell Park

20

109

445%

Griffith Park

18

200

1,011%

Highland Park

31

223

619%

Lincoln Heights

11

147

1,236%

Los Feliz

18

200

1,011%

Mount Washington

7

102

1,357%

Silver Lake

21

295

1,304%

    

Assistant Editor

Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.

