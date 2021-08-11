The rate of new COVID cases is spiking again across Los Angeles, and the number of cases on the Eastside has been rising right along with it.

New cases in L.A. County last month increased by 714% over June, according to Crosstown - with Atwater Village even landing among the top 10 in percentage increases. That neighborhood didn't have the highest number of cases on the Eastside, though. This distinction went instead to East Los Angeles (381), with Echo Park (305) coming in second.

The County also announced Monday that more COVID-19 patients are also landing in the hospital. The total more than doubled over the previous two weeks, with 1,503 COVID-19-positive patients in L.A. County hospitals as of Monday morning, the highest number since Feb. 28. As recently as July 26, there were just 745 COVID patients in the hospitals, according to the county Department of Public Health.

The following is a list of Eastside neighborhoods, with the new COVID cases in June, the new cases in July, and the percentage increase. All statistics come courtesy of Crosstown LA.

Neighborhood | June - New Cases | July - New Cases | Percentage Change Atwater Village 4 74 1,750% Boyle Heights 39 273 600% Cypress Park 7 102 1,357% Eagle Rock 19 175 821% East Hollywood 10 143 1,330% East Los Angeles 81 381 370% Echo Park 37 305 724% El Sereno 13 175 1,246% Elysian Park 0 34 N/A Elysian Valley 6 38 533% Glassell Park 20 109 445% Griffith Park 18 200 1,011% Highland Park 31 223 619% Lincoln Heights 11 147 1,236% Los Feliz 18 200 1,011% Mount Washington 7 102 1,357% Silver Lake 21 295 1,304%