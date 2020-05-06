Los Angeles officials today gave the go-ahead for some "non-essential" retail businesses -- including booksellers, clothing shops and music stores -- to reopen on a limited basis beginning on Friday.

Those businesses won't be allowed to let customers into their brick-and-mortar shops but they can arrange for curbside pick up. It's far from normal but the changes mark the first phase of a gradual reopening of the L.A. economy nearly two months after stay-at-home orders were put in place.

The changes announced by the L.A. County Department of Public Health and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti mirror those announced earlier this week by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"As a reminder, all of the businesses that will be reopening will open in a much modified way that allows for optimum physical distancing and infection-control practices," said county health director Barbara Ferrer in a daily update.

Garcetti, in a separate appearance a few hours later, said businesses will soon be given information on how to safely reopen after he modifies his Safer at Home order on Thursday.

"I would encourage all businesses to only open safely, so while you can open as early as this Friday, you don't have to yet," Garcetti said. "We are moving this slowly and this deliberately because hasty action kills people."

Rules to Reopening

This is what the first phase of the so-called Road Map to Recovery means for some businesses in the County of Los Angeles as well as those within the City of Los Angeles:

• Businesses that will be allowed to reopen beginning Friday include florists, car dealers, toy stores, book stores, clothing retailers, sporting-goods stores and music shops. But they can offer only curbside pick up -- customers cannot enter the stores.

• Car dealership showrooms will be allowed to reopen, but with strict physical-distancing and infection-control requirements, Ferrer said.

• The opening of select retail businesses does not include authorization for shopping malls to reopen.

• Specific reopening guidelines for various business sectors are expected to be posted on the county's website before Friday so business owners can make proper arrangements, but in general they require measures to protect employees and customers.

• Ferrer outlined a series of stages in which businesses will be permitted to reopen in the future, nothing that facilities such as museums, cultural centers and galleries are among those expected to be allowed to open soon.

• The next stage will involve higher-risk businesses such as massage companies, tattoo shops and movie theaters, followed later by the highest-risk venues, such as concert halls, convention centers and sports arenas. No time frame was given on when such businesses would be cleared to reopen.

Despite taking the first steps to re-start portions of the economy, public health officials warned that the coronavirus still poses a serious health problems and may worse once businesses reopen.

Today, more than 50 new deaths and 800 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported across L.A. County. So far more than 1,300 people have died from the disease in L.A. County and more than 28,000 cases have been confirmed, though the actual number may be much higher, say health experts.

Ferrer said health officials will be closely monitoring a number of indicators after businesses reopen to ensure public safety, such as increases in case numbers and deaths, particularly among vulnerable populations; the continued availability of testing and contact tracing; and availability of hospital beds to handle a surge in cases if one occurs, along with adequate supplies of personal protective equipment for health care workers.

"Protecting the people who are most vulnerable is going to be a very important part throughout all of our reopening process," Ferrer said. "I want to thank everyone for continuing to work together during this challenging time, and I want to remind us all that we need to be each other's helpers to ensure we're able to safely open our community's businesses."