Glassell Park -- An employee at Super King Market has tested positive for COVID-19, the supermarket chain announced today.
The employee last worked at the San Fernando Road store on March 13 and is "doing well and recovering," the company said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. Super King did not say what the worker did at at the market.
The chain said it has hired contractors to sanitize all its stores with chemicals and ultraviolet solutions. It has also installed sneeze guards at check stands and providing face masks to employees.
"In the interest of public safety as well as the safety of our workforce from this virus, we have taken strict measures in cleaning and sanitizing all of our stores," said the company.
Super King said it was not aware of any other coronavirus infections at any other of its stores.
The Eastsider has contacted the company for more information.
The chain and the Glassell Park store in particular has been praised for its Middle Eastern spin on the traditional supermarket and is known for its perpetually packed parking lot.
