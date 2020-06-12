The County has opened up multiple areas of activity, including gyms, public pools, and organized production of music, film and TV. In all cases, social distancing and sanitation requirements are to be enforced, and capacities will be limited. Relaxed parking restrictions have also been extended into next month.

Here are some other highlights from the new safety protocols.

Gyms

Patrons must wear cloth face coverings when entering and leaving a fitness center, and should also wear them if possible while exercising. You may have to make a reservation before going to the gym. Equipment is to be spaced apart by at least six feet. Pharos Athletic Club in Echo Park, for example, spent much of its recent downtime moving its equipment. "While closed, we've been preparing the physical gym space to re-open as safely as possible," said Pieter Vodden, co-owner and coach at Pharos. Personal trainers will also have to remain six feet away from clients. Activities that require close contact are not allowed - yes, that includes basketball. Pools may reopen once they're cleaned and disinfected. But saunas, steam rooms and hot tubs remain closed.

Public Swimming Pools

An employee other than the lifeguard should be designated to monitor handwashing, face coverings or social distancing. Changing rooms and restrooms will be monitored to limit capacity. Since swim instructors will be keeping some distance from the students, classes that require close contact may involve having a parent or member of the same household in the water with the child. Drinking fountains will be covered to prevent use. Sharing of any equipment is discouraged.

Music, Film and Television Production

Entertainment production may now resume. The county has issued 12 pages of protocols.

Small Water Vessel Charters

Charters are limited to individuals or members of the same household. The hired crew on a charter is limited to one employee to operate the water vessel and one additional crew member. Equipment and vessels must be disinfected between uses. Indoor portions of the rental business will stay closed to the public. Rental equipment must be available for pick-up outside.

Day Camps

Each campers’ temperature will be taken before camp begins. Outdoor activities are encouraged. Campers should bring their own meals, when possible.

Museums, Galleries, Zoos and Aquariums

Interactive exhibits will be closed. Tours and live presentations in confined areas, such as an animal show, must only include members of the same household. Outdoor tours that combine people from different families have been discontinued, and guides stay at least a six feet away from tour groups.

Campgrounds, RV parks and outdoor recreation

Make reservations and purchase permits, firewood, ice and other items before arriving. Bring all your own supplies, including soap, hand sanitizer, paper towels, and toilet paper. Bring plastic tablecloths for picnic tables that can be disposed of or taken back home for washing. Check in advance whether programs or facilities have been canceled or closed. Playgrounds and other common spaces will be closed. Don't move park furniture such as picnic tables and chairs, since they may have been placed to comply with social distancing. Pack up what you pack in.

Hotels, lodging and short-term rentals

Guests will be screened for symptoms. Reusable items such as menus, magazines and pamphlets will be removed from rooms. Rooms are to be left vacant 24 to 72 hours after a guest has left. If a departing guest is suspected of having COVID-19, their room will be removed from service and quarantined. Rooms cannot be rented in an unoccupied residence. Saunas, steam rooms, and hot tubs will stay closed.

Public Demonstrations

When going to protests, wear a cloth face covering at all times, and try to keep six feet of distance between you and anyone who is not a member of your household. If the crowd starts getting congested, move to the periphery.

If you had close contact (within 6 feet for greater than 15 minutes) with non-household members who were not wearing face coverings, you should consider yourself possibly exposed to COVID-19. Stay at home for 14 days and monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms.

Shopping Centers

Elevator capacity is limited to the number of people who can still maintain a six-foot physical distance between riders - or four individuals or fewer at a time in elevators that do not allow for a six-foot physical distance between riders. Public drinking water fountains should be turned off. Any clothing that is tried on but not purchased is to be set aside for 24 hours before being returned to the racks or shelves.

Libraries - Curbside Pick-Up

Libraries can now offer curbside pick-up. They may offer books, movies and single-use items (such as take-home craft kits), but should limit loans of games and toys. Patrons are encouraged to submit orders online through a reservation system. When an item is ready for pick-up, patrons will receive an email or phone call saying the item is ready, and giving instructions for picking it up. Patrons still may not enter the library for any reason.

Parking rules

Relaxed parking restrictions have been extended to July 6.

Enforcement that is currently relaxed:

Residential street sweeping

Expired registration on a vehicle

Peak/rush hour and gridlock zone parking restrictions

No ticket/tow for abandoned vehicles and oversized/overnight parking

Vehicles displaying recently expired permits within preferential parking districts will have a two-week grace period following the expiration to renew

In addition:

No parking fine increases until after July 6

Extended grace period for people dropping off or picking up

Immediate extensions on all deadlines for payments until July 6

LADOT will supply a temporary, print-at-home permit to residents within a preferential parking district who have renewed their permit but will not receive the new hangtag before their current permit expires

Where enforcement continues:

Metered parking

Time limits within preferential parking districts for vehicles without a valid or recently-expired permit

Posted time limit zones in residential and commercial areas

All posted Temporary No-Parking signs

No blocking emergency access (alleyways, fire hydrants, etc.)

Colored curb zones

Parking restrictions for City-owned lots

Still Closed

Hot tubs, jacuzzis, and spa pools that are not on residential property

Basketball and volleyball courts

Baseball and soccer Fields

Youth sports leagues

Bars and nightclubs

Arcades, bowling alleys, and movie theaters

Live performance theaters and concert venues

Stadiums and arenas (closed to the public)

Cardrooms (casinos) and satellite wagering facilities

Festivals and theme/amusement parks (including water parks and splash pads)

Nail salons