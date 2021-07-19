Anyone 2 years of age and older attending games at Dodger Stadium beginning tonight will be required to wear a mask or appropriate face covering while in covered stadium concourses and at concession stands, in accordance with the latest public health orders.

Fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a face covering while seated in their ticketed seats.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers plan to hold a mobile coronavirus vaccination clinic during their seven-game homestand, which runs through Sunday.

It will be located on the left field Reserve level. Ticket holders receiving their vaccine will receive a voucher for two tickets to a future 2021 home game while supplies last.