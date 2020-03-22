Gelsons in Los Feliz

Markets like Gelson's in Los Feliz are considered essential businesses that can remain open.

 Photo by Sandy Driscoll

Want to get your nails done at the salon or workout at the gym? Sorry, you are out of luck. But if you need to make a run to the cannabis shop or pick up pansies at the plant nursery, you are going to be okay.

Efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus have prompted officials to order the closure many businesses -- like beauty salons and fitness centers -- that require workers and customers to show up in person.

However, a large number of businesses can remain open if deemed essential under "Safer at Home" orders issued by the City of Los Angeles. Meanwhile, unincorporated East Los Angeles falls under a separate but similar order issued by the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

The orders are in effect until April 19 but can be extended and shortened and modified. 

Essential Businesses That Can Stay Open -- City of Los Angeles

Gas service stations, auto supply, auto repair, bicycle repair shops and related facilities.

 Health care operations, including: Hospitals, Clinics, Dentists, Pharmacies, Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Medical and scientific research, Laboratories, Healthcare suppliers, Home healthcare services providers, Mental health providers, Physical therapists and chiropractors. Healthcare operations does NOT include fitness and exercise gyms and similar facilities

 Veterinary care providers

 Cannabis dispensaries, or any related and/or ancillary healthcare services

 Manufacturers and suppliers

 Food providers, including: Restaurants offering take-out, delivery or drive-thru (No dine-in service), Grocery stores & Supermarkets, Water retailers, Certified farmers’ markets, Farm and produce stands, Supermarkets, Convenience stores, Warehouse stores, Food banks, Convenience stores

 Organizations and businesses that provide food, shelter, and social services (including gang prevention and intervention, domestic violence and homeless services agencies)

 Food cultivation, including farming, livestock, and fishing 

 Pet supply stores

 Hardware and building supply stores and nurseries.

 Plumbers, electricians, exterminators, custodial/janitorial workers, handyman services, funeral home workers and morticians, moving services, HVAC installers, carpenters, landscapers, gardeners, property managers, private security personnel and other service providers who provide services to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation to properties and other essential activities.

 Construction of commercial and institutional buildings, and residential buildings and housing

 Banks, credit unions, financial institutions and insurance companies.

 Businesses providing mailing and shipping services, including post office boxes.

 Laundromats/laundry service

 Newspapers, magazines, television, radio, podcasts and other media services

 Educational institutions, including public and private K-12 schools, colleges, and universities -- for purposes of facilitating distance learning or performing essential functions provided that social distancing of six-feet per person is maintained to the greatest extent possible.

 Businesses that supply products needed for people to work from home.

 Utility companies and other businesses that supply other essential businesses with the support, services, or supplies necessary to operate, provided that strict social distancing is maintained.

 Individuals or businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, beverages or goods directly to residences or businesses, including rail and trucking.

 Airlines, taxis, ride sharing services, and other private transportation services providing transportation services necessary for essential activities and other purposes expressly authorized in this Order.

 Home-based care for disabled persons, seniors, adults, or children.

 Residential facilities and shelters for disabled persons, seniors, adults, and children.

 Professional services, such as legal, payroll or accounting services, when necessary to assist in compliance with legally mandated activities.

 Hotels, motels, shared rental units and similar facilities.

 Military/Defense Contractors/FFRDC (Federally Funded Research and Development Centers)

 Childcare facilities providing services that enable employees exempted in this Order to work as permitted, under restrictions contained in the Order.

Non essential businesses can continue to conduct operations online, by phone or by allowing employees to work from home.

The essential businesses allowed to open in unincorporated East Los Angeles can be found can be found here.

Talk is Cheap, Gathering News is Not

Join the readers whose monthly sponsorships defray the costs of gathering news and storytelling. That includes covering a variety of bills — from web hosting to bookkeeping — as well as payments to writers and photographers who have been generous with their time and talent. Only $5.99 a month!

Tags

Load comments