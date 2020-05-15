A lot of things are opening up again, after months of COVID-19 quarantine restrictions. But get used to wearing that face mask - probably for awhile.

Here's a rundown of the latest changes to the stay-at-home orders and other pandemic-related policies:

Face Coverings

The City of L.A. now requires wearing face masks while in public. Exceptions are made for children under age two or people with disabilities who already had respiratory problems. The L.A. County order that applies to unincorporated East L.A. is not as strict, requiring only that residents wear face coverings when they are in proximity to other people who are not members of their households.

Retail Businesses

Los Angeles official allowed all retail businesses to reopen for delivery and curbside merchandise pickup. But customers will not be allowed into stores, and the businesses need to meet a lengthy list of requirements. Shops that are located in malls can reopen only if they have exterior entrances that can open for outdoor pickups.

Transportation

Metro, DASH and Commuter Express buses now require passengers to put on face masks or coverings before boarding buses. Face coverings will not be required for some riders, such as people with disabilities or with certain preexisting health conditions, including those with difficulty breathing.

Parking Tickets

The City of L.A. has extended its changes to parking tickets and enforcement until June 1. This includes suspending tickets for violating street sweeping restrictions as well as ticketing or towing for abandoned vehicles, overnight parking and oversize vehicles. However, enforcement will continue for expired meters and other violations. The latest changes are posted on the L.A. Department of Transportation website.

Manufacturing

Manufacturers that supply goods to lower-risk businesses can also reopen but must adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Walking and hiking trails

Hiking and walking trails in parks have reopened. But the City of L.A. requires face coverings and maintaining social distancing. Don’t share food or water while out on the trails.

Only active recreation allowed - swimming, surfing, running and walking. No chairs, canopies, coolers, grills, sitting or sunbathing.

Limit your time at the beach so others will have a chance to enter.

Continue wearing face coverings while you’re out of the water.

No parking at the beach parking lots. These lots remain closed.

Piers, bike paths, volleyball courts and boardwalks are closed.

No concessions or food vending.

No gatherings or events such as athletic competitions, youth camps or recreational programming.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

The entrance must be single file – one participant at a time, allowing for a six-foot distance between participants.

No rentals.

Group lessons may have no more than two people.

Test drives are conducted by the customer alone. A staff person may follow the customer or require that the customer sign a borrowed vehicle agreement to assure return of the vehicle.

Gloves must be worn while gardening.

Face masks are not required during riding so long as physical distancing is maintained.

Rides are single file, with a maximum of four riders at a time.

No more than two riders in a round pen at any time - with enough room for physical distancing.

Only one horse and one boarder at a time within the wash racks.

The clubhouse, restaurant and pro shop are closed to the public.

Reservations are required.

Fees are paid only by gift, debit or credit card.

Tee time intervals are at least 10 minutes apart.

Groups may have no more than four players.

Players are not allowed to arrive on any tee box until the previous group has left the teeing ground.

Score cards and pencils are handed out only when requested, and are not placed on the counter.

Rental clubs are not made available.

Only one rider at a time in a golf cart.

Do not touch, remove or adjust the flag stick.

Participants may not touch or handle anyone else's model airplanes or gear.

No rentals.

Safety equipment (such as foam ear plugs, safety glasses) is disposable.

No more than 10 people in a group.

All group participants sign in using their own pens or using a pen that is sanitized between users, or electronically using personal devices or devices that are sanitized between users.

No food or drink at the meeting, and no sharing of food/drink/cigarettes/etc.

Only singles play is permitted.

Each participant must bring their own bucket of balls, with their initials on each ball.

Participants have to wear face coverings at all times - except during play.

A maximum of one-hour play is allowed on heavy traffic days.