A lot of things are opening up again, after months of COVID-19 quarantine restrictions. But get used to wearing that face mask - probably for awhile.
Here's a rundown of the latest changes to the stay-at-home orders and other pandemic-related policies:
Face Coverings
The City of L.A. now requires wearing face masks while in public. Exceptions are made for children under age two or people with disabilities who already had respiratory problems. The L.A. County order that applies to unincorporated East L.A. is not as strict, requiring only that residents wear face coverings when they are in proximity to other people who are not members of their households.
Retail Businesses
Los Angeles official allowed all retail businesses to reopen for delivery and curbside merchandise pickup. But customers will not be allowed into stores, and the businesses need to meet a lengthy list of requirements. Shops that are located in malls can reopen only if they have exterior entrances that can open for outdoor pickups.
Transportation
Metro, DASH and Commuter Express buses now require passengers to put on face masks or coverings before boarding buses. Face coverings will not be required for some riders, such as people with disabilities or with certain preexisting health conditions, including those with difficulty breathing.
Parking Tickets
The City of L.A. has extended its changes to parking tickets and enforcement until June 1. This includes suspending tickets for violating street sweeping restrictions as well as ticketing or towing for abandoned vehicles, overnight parking and oversize vehicles. However, enforcement will continue for expired meters and other violations. The latest changes are posted on the L.A. Department of Transportation website.
Manufacturing
Manufacturers that supply goods to lower-risk businesses can also reopen but must adhere to social distancing guidelines.
- Hiking and walking trails in parks have reopened. But the City of L.A. requires face coverings and maintaining social distancing. Don’t share food or water while out on the trails.
Beaches
- Only active recreation allowed - swimming, surfing, running and walking. No chairs, canopies, coolers, grills, sitting or sunbathing.
- Limit your time at the beach so others will have a chance to enter.
- Continue wearing face coverings while you’re out of the water.
- No parking at the beach parking lots. These lots remain closed.
- Piers, bike paths, volleyball courts and boardwalks are closed.
- No concessions or food vending.
- No gatherings or events such as athletic competitions, youth camps or recreational programming.
BMX areas and bike parks
- The entrance must be single file – one participant at a time, allowing for a six-foot distance between participants.
- No rentals.
- Group lessons may have no more than two people.
Car dealerships
- Test drives are conducted by the customer alone. A staff person may follow the customer or require that the customer sign a borrowed vehicle agreement to assure return of the vehicle.
Community gardens
- Gloves must be worn while gardening.
Equestrian centers
- Face masks are not required during riding so long as physical distancing is maintained.
- Rides are single file, with a maximum of four riders at a time.
- No more than two riders in a round pen at any time - with enough room for physical distancing.
- Only one horse and one boarder at a time within the wash racks.
Golf courses
- The clubhouse, restaurant and pro shop are closed to the public.
- Reservations are required.
- Fees are paid only by gift, debit or credit card.
- Tee time intervals are at least 10 minutes apart.
- Groups may have no more than four players.
- Players are not allowed to arrive on any tee box until the previous group has left the teeing ground.
- Score cards and pencils are handed out only when requested, and are not placed on the counter.
- Rental clubs are not made available.
- Only one rider at a time in a golf cart.
- Do not touch, remove or adjust the flag stick.
Model airplane areas
- Participants may not touch or handle anyone else's model airplanes or gear.
Outdoor archery and shooting ranges
- No rentals.
- Safety equipment (such as foam ear plugs, safety glasses) is disposable.
Substance abuse and mental health support groups
- No more than 10 people in a group.
- All group participants sign in using their own pens or using a pen that is sanitized between users, or electronically using personal devices or devices that are sanitized between users.
- No food or drink at the meeting, and no sharing of food/drink/cigarettes/etc.
Tennis and pickleball courts
- Only singles play is permitted.
- Each participant must bring their own bucket of balls, with their initials on each ball.
- Participants have to wear face coverings at all times - except during play.
- A maximum of one-hour play is allowed on heavy traffic days.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.