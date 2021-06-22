Vaccination shot

Vaccination shot being prepared at the Magic Mountain vaccination site operated by Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Every day more Angelenos are rolling up their sleeves for a COVID-19 shot.  Getting more people vaccinated is more important than ever after most orders requiring social distancing and face coverings were lifted. 

L.A. County public health officials estimate that about 66% of the county's adults have received at least one dose as of June 14. But, as you can tell from the chart below, vaccination rates vary dramatically by neighborhood. (Click or tap here if you have trouble reading the chart).

On the Eastside, the Elysian Park area (which includes Victor Heights and the eastern edge of Echo Park) has an above average (for LA County) vaccination rate of 77.50%, according to LA County Vaccine Dashboard. Meanwhile, the Little Armenia section of East Hollywood ranks significantly below average with a vaccination rate of 47.20%. Both rates reflect the adults who have received at least one dose.

A higher vaccination rate helps keep the virus under control.

Want to finally get your shot? Go here to find a location and schedule a free appointment.

Jesús Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. The L.A. native is a graduate of East LA College and Cal State Long Beach. He lives in Echo Park.

