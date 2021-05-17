All L.A. County residents will have to keep wearing face coverings indoors for another month despite the CDC's recent announcement that it was safe for fully vaccinated people to go without masks.

Los Angeles County will wait until June 15 to lift the requirement for face coverings in indoor settings and crowded outdoor settings for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, public health officials said today.

The June date is when state officials are expected to lift most virus- related restrictions across California if the current positive trends continue.

County officials also encouraged people to continue to practice social distancing.

Currently, face coverings are not required outdoors except at crowded events, and -- for unvaccinated people -- when physical distancing cannot be maintained. In indoor settings outside the home including public transportation and schools, face coverings continue to be required regardless of vaccination status.

L.A. County and California mask requirements differ from CDC

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control revised its guidance last week, saying fully vaccinated people can largely stop wearing a mask in most indoor and outdoor situations. That guidance does not automatically apply to individual states and local jurisdictions, however.

Some national supermarket chains including Trader Joe's, Costco and Walmart have dropped the mask requirement for fully vaccinated customers, though store officials said they will not be asking for proof of vaccination.

L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said today that the chains should have only lifted the requirements for those states where the mask mandate has been lifted, and not in California.

"I'm frankly surprised at Trader Joe's for going against what their national office is saying," Ferrer said. " ... This is going to be pretty easy for businesses and customers, residents and visitors to understand, because there's one standard for the whole state, and it requires that we continue to wear our masks until June 15."

She added that health department officials would be "out and about" this week to communicate clearly that the mask requirement was still in effect.

LA County's COVID-19 trends continue to improve

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County reported 161 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths today, with those relatively low numbers reflecting reporting delays over the weekend.

According to state figures, there were 338 people hospitalized in the county due to COVID-19 as of today, up from 322 the day before. Of those patients, 69 were in intensive care, up from 68.

Ferrer said Los Angeles County has seen positive trends across the board, with outbreaks in work settings dropping from about 200 per week during the height of the pandemic to about 24 a week now, an 88% decrease.

More than 44% of county residents are now fully vaccinated, Ferrer said, with more than 9 million total doses delivered. She added that the county was making good progress on vaccinating young people now that residents age 12 and over are eligible for the shots, with no appointments necessary at most sites.