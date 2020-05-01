On a day that saw statewide protests calling for the lifting of stay-at-home restrictions, dozens more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Los Angeles County today and health officials warned that people with the virus can spread it longer than originally thought.

The county's death toll from the coronavirus rose to 1,174 today, with county health director Barbara Ferrer announcing 54 new cases, along with eight more that were reported Thursday afternoon by the Pasadena municipal health agency. Pasadena reported another two deaths this afternoon.

As has been the case throughout the pandemic, 92% of the people who died from the virus had underlying health conditions, and the virus continued to have a disproportionate impact on communities of color.

Ferrer also announced 1,065 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, while Long Beach health officials reported another 42 and Pasadena added five more. The new cases lifted the county's overall total to 24,262.

Los Angeles County continues to represent about half of the cases and deaths across the state.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced earlier today that the state had crossed the grim milestone of 2,000 overall deaths, with a total of 2,073. As of today, the state as a whole had 50,442 confirmed cases.

Citing new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ferrer said people who test positive for the virus or are believed to be positive must now isolate themselves for 10 days, plus an additional 72 hours after symptoms dissipate. The previous guidance called for seven days of isolation, plus 72 symptom-free hours.

"There's new evidence that suggests that the virus may shed for a longer period of time, which means that a person may be able to infect other people for a longer period of time than was initially thought," she said. "And this means staying home and staying away from all other people and pets as much as possible all of the time. Please do not prepare or serve meals for your family, and please don't share utensils, cups or food with others."

She also said there have been 106 known instances of pregnant women who tested positive. According to Ferrer, 26 of those women have completed their pregnancies and successfully gave birth, but one woman lost her baby.

"Our hearts go out to the family that did lose a baby from their pregnancy," she said.

There have been a total of 5,658 cases at such institutional settings, and 564 residents have died, representing 48% of all COVID-19 deaths in the county. The majority of people who have died in institutional settings lived in skilled nursing facilities, Ferrer said.

County officials delivered their daily update while just blocks away, hundreds of protesters gathered in the downtown Civic Center area, many of them calling for a lifting of stay-at-home restrictions and a reopening of businesses. Others rallied for economic support for street vendors.

Another group planned to rally this afternoon outside Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's home, calling for a moratorium on rent and mortgage payments during the pandemic. Additional protests were held in Orange County, Sacramento and other locations.

County Supervisor Kathryn Barger had harsh words for some of the Los Angeles protesters, noting that many were not wearing masks and were "literally on top of each other."

"It actually, to me, makes the argument that the governor was making, and that is when you don't socially distance and you don't practice safe social distancing, you are contributing to the spread of this virus, and it is going to take us a lot longer (to lift restrictions)," she said.

Ferrer also cautioned people to continue adhering to the social- distancing orders, warning that the virus is very much alive.

"The conditions we faced in February and March and April haven't changed significantly," she said. "We still have a new virus that is easily spread among people who are in close contact with each other. Ninety-five percent of us have still not been infected and until there's a vaccine, most residents in L.a. County can be infected at any time over the months to come.

"Recovery will help us get people back to work, but without taking extraordinary measures to reduce our exposures to people who are infected and to keep our distance as much as possible, we could easily see a big spike in new cases."

Guidance

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

• Stay at home whenever possible and practice social distancing -- keep at least six-feet away from others when you leave your home.

• Wash your hands with soap and water as frequently as possible for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when water is not available.

• The general public should wear non-medical face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining essential supplies and services. You should not purchase hospital-grade masks, which are in short supply and desperately needed in hospitals. People can use scarves or other fabric, suggesting that people go online for instructions on how to fashion a homemade mask.

• If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.