The number of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County surged past 25,000 today as officials announced another 791 confirmed cases, along with 21 more deaths.

There are now 25,662 cases of COVID-19 and 1,229 deaths related to the disease caused by the virus, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

"The people lost to COVID-19 are mourned by all of us in L.A. County, and to their loved ones, we wish you peace and healing," Barbara Ferrer, the county's public health director, said today.

The health department plans to eventual relax parts of the Safer at Home Order that has virtually shut down portions of the economy.

But officials say that businesses and residents will need to continue following physical distancing guidelines and other precautions, such as using face coverings, because increased interactions between residents and workers can increase the spread of coronavirus.

"We have all worked together in ways that have saved lives and slowed the spread of COVID-19," said Ferrer in a statement. "As we continue to plan for and move into recovery, we will need to continue using the best tools at our disposal, which includes isolating at home if sick, quarantining for 14 days if you're a close contact to a person positive for COVID-19, always physical distancing, wearing cloth face coverings when in contact with others, and washing hands frequently."

As has been the case throughout the pandemic, 92% of the people who died from the virus had underlying health conditions, and the virus continued to have a slightly disproportionate impact on communities of color.

For the 1,121 deaths for which data was available, 38% were Latino, 29% white, 19% Asian, 13% black and 1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Los Angeles County continues to represent about half of the cases and deaths across the state. Officials in Sacramento reported Saturday that the state had 53,616 cases and 2,215 deaths.

Guidance

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

• Stay at home whenever possible and practice social distancing -- keep at least six-feet away from others when you leave your home.

• Wash your hands with soap and water as frequently as possible for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when water is not available.

• The general public should wear non-medical face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining essential supplies and services. You should not purchase hospital-grade masks, which are in short supply and desperately needed in hospitals. People can use scarves or other fabric, suggesting that people go online for instructions on how to fashion a homemade mask.

• If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.