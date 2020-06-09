More than 50 new deaths from the coronavirus were reported today in Los Angeles County, along with 1,225 additional cases of the virus, as health officials again urged people to monitor themselves for an expanded list of symptoms of the illness.

The county Department of Public Health announced 56 new deaths from the virus, although one of those fatalities was actually reported Monday afternoon by health officials in Long Beach. Long Beach subsequently reported another three fatalities this afternoon.

The new fatalities brought the countywide number of deaths to 2,710.

Meanwhile, the county confirmed 1,225 new cases of COVID-19, while Long Beach added 123 and Pasadena announced 12, raising the countywide total to 65,957.

“It is important for us to remember that 83% of people testing positive for COVID-19 are under the age of 66," said county public health director Barbara Ferrer in a statement. "People who are positive can spread the virus fairly easily to others, even if they don't have any symptoms."

A total of 93% of the people who have died from the virus in the county had underlying health conditions -- a percentage that has remained largely unchanged throughout the pandemic.

Of those who have tested positive, 11% have required hospitalization at some point, according to county health officials. As of Tuesday, there were 1,453 people hospitalized, and 29% of those people were in intensive-care units.