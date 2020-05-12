The COVID-19 death toll in Los Angeles County topped the 1,600 mark, with public health officials today reporting nearly four dozen more fatalities, along with nearly 1,000 new confirmed cases of the illness.

The county Department of Public Health reported 45 additional deaths today, although one of those fatalities was announced Monday afternoon by Long Beach, which has its own health department.

The new deaths -- including additional fatalities reported by the Long Beach and Pasadena health departments -- raised the county's total number of fatalities to 1,617. The county noted that one death that had been reported earlier turned out to a person who did not live in the county, so that case was removed from the total.

As of today, 5,508 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. There are 1,731 people who are currently hospitalized, 26% of these people are in the ICU and 18% are on ventilators.

Meanwhile, the county reported another 961 confirmed cases, while Long Beach reported 31 and Pasadena 36, lifting the overall county total to 33,247.

Roughly half of the coronavirus deaths in the county have occurred at institutional settings, mostly skilled nursing facilities.

As of Tuesday, 658 cases have been confirmed at the Terminal Island federal prison in San Pedro, where seven inmates have died.

Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragan, D-San Pedro, took a private tour of the prison this morning, and said more needs to be done to protect inmates and staff. She said some inmates should be moved out of the facility.

"I think we need to get as many people as we can under home confinement," she said. "Certainly there are folks with offenses that allow for that to happen."

According to the Bureau of Prisons, the low-security facility houses 1,042 inmates. A representative for the union representing guards at the prison told KNX Newsradio that home-confinement would not be appropriate for the inmates, many of whom are sex offenders and drug offenders would present a danger to the community.

Guidance

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

• Stay at home whenever possible and practice social distancing -- keep at least six-feet away from others when you leave your home.

• Wash your hands with soap and water as frequently as possible for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when water is not available.

• The general public should wear non-medical face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining essential supplies and services. You should not purchase hospital-grade masks, which are in short supply and desperately needed in hospitals. People can use scarves or other fabric, suggesting that people go online for instructions on how to fashion a homemade mask.

• If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.