District 4 Councilwoman and Silver Lake resident Nithya Raman says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Today I tested positive for COVID," Raman said in a Tweet on Tuesday. "While my family and I have been vigilant, the Omicron variant is highly contagious and cases are soaring across Los Angeles."

Meanwhile, State Assemblyman Miguel Santiago, whose 53rd District includes Boyle Heights, said his two children tested positive, reports the Daily News. As a result, he has postponed his return to Sacramento for the start of the legislative session.

Also, the Daily News said that L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger was suffering from cold-like symptoms after contracting COVID.

Raman said she had been vaccinated and received a booster shot. "I know my case would be worse otherwise."

The rest of the L.A. City Council will return to online meetings this month amid a surge in COVID cases, said the Daily News.