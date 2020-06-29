Los Angeles County beaches will be closed to the public over the Fourth of July weekend in an effort to prevent large gatherings that could lead to spread of the coronavirus, county officials announced today.
It's not clear whether the City of Los Angeles will follow the county in closing its beaches, including Venice and Cabrillo, this weekend.
The announcement came on a day the county announced a single-day record 2,903 new cases of COVID-19 and warned that spiking numbers of cases could soon overwhelm area hospitals.
"Due to rising COVID-19 cases all (county) beaches will be closing again temporarily this weekend, July 3rd through 6th," County Supervisor Janice Hahn wrote on her Twitter page. "We had almost 3,000 reported cases just today. We cannot risk having crowds at the beach this holiday weekend."
Beaches will reopen at 5 am on Monday, July 6.
The county sheriff's department's Los Hills Station announced on social media that all beaches, piers, beach bike paths and beach access points will be closed Friday through Monday.
"This new order makes it illegal to trespass at these locations and is punishable by law to include, but not limited to, a $1,000 fine," according to the sheriff's station.
The county health order also closes all beach parking lots.
Beaches were closed at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, but they were later reopened for active uses only. On June 11, they were opened for more passive uses like sunbathing.
