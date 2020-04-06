Fifteen more deaths from coronavirus were reported today in Los Angeles County, raising the total to 147, while the overall number of cases went up by 420 as the county entered what officials expect to be one of the worst weeks in terms of virus spread.

"If you have enough supplies in your home, this would be the week to skip shopping altogether," said Barbara Ferrer, director of the county Department of Public Health. "If you can arrange for pharmacies and medications and groceries to be delivered, this would be the week to put that in place."

Ferrer particularly stressed the need for people aged 65 or older and people with underlying health conditions to remain at home. She noted that 83% of the people who have died from the virus in L.A. County had underlying health conditions, and 76% of those who died were older than 65.

"It's very important to us that if you're elderly or you have an underlying health condition that you stay home, except to go to medical appointments," Ferrer said. "When you're out and about, even for essential services, you're putting yourself at risk for becoming infected with COVID-19 and becoming seriously ill. This is especially true as more and more people in L.A. County are infected and capable of infecting others.

"Please take advantage as much as possible of delivery services for groceries, medication and other essential items. We want to encourage grocery stores and pharmacies to offer free delivery services wherever possible to those at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19."

EASTSIDE CASES Here are the latest figures for Eastside area neighborhoods and the change, if any, in the number of cases since the previous health department update. A map showing neighborhood boundaries and cases can be found here. Atwater Village: 7 (+1)

Boyle Heights: 40 (+3)

Eagle Rock: 22 (+1)

East Hollywood: 18 (+2)

East Los Angeles: 51 (+7)

Echo Park: 9 (+1)

El Sereno: 20 (+2)

Elysian Park Area (includes a portion of Echo Park & Victor Heights): 5

Glassell Park: 33 (+3)

Highland Park: 21 (+2)

Historic Filipinotown: 9 (+1)

Lincoln Heights: 12 (+1)

Los Feliz: 19

Mt Washington Area (Includes portions of Cypress Park and Highland Park): 9 (+1)

Silver Lake: 58 (+3)

Temple Beaudry (Includes portions of Echo Park & Silver Lake south of Sunset): 27 (+3) Go here for the locations of all coronavirus cases across the count. The figures are subject to change and, in some cases, have been revised down. Health officials conceded that the actual number of cases is probably "significantly" higher given that only a relatively small -- albeit growing -- number of people have been tested.

Of the 15 new deaths reported today, 12 were people over age 65, and seven of those people had underlying health conditions. The other three patients were between 41 and 65, and one of them had an existing health problem.

Most disturbingly in the new numbers was an increase in the county's mortality rate from the virus, which increased to 2.3% -- meaning 2.3% of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have died. Late last week, the county's mortality rate was 1.9%.

6,337 Have Tested Positive

The 420 new cases brought the county's total number to 6,360, Ferrer said. That figure included 213 cases in Long Beach, which has its own health department separate from the county. However, Long Beach on Friday afternoon reported another 17 cases in that city, raising its total to 230 and the countywide figure to 6,377. Pasadena, which also has its own health department, has 58 cases.

There are 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus among the county's homeless population -- one of whom may have been in a shelter while infected, although that case is still under investigation. Ferrer said there are only two confirmed cases of coronavirus in county homeless shelters, both involving staff members.

She said 1,366 people who have tested positive for the virus have been hospitalized at some point, with about 900 people hospitalized as of midday Monday.

512 Institutional Cases Reported

There are 109 different institutional facilities -- such as nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, shelters, jails and prisons -- that have had at least one case, representing a total of 512 cases and 26 deaths. She said there have been 31 cases confirmed at correctional facilities, 22 of which involved staffers and nine inmates.

As of Sunday, more than 32,000 people have been tested in the county. About 14% of the people tested in the county have tested positive, but Ferrer said that figure is likely artificially high, because the county has not been receiving reports from some labs on the number of negative tests, resulting in a higher percentage of positive results.

As she has for several weeks, Ferrer noted that despite an increase in the availability of testing, the tests are still relatively scarce and should be reserved for people in high-risk groups or who are directed by a health-care provider to get tested.

County officials said three more COVID-19 mobile testing sites would open this week, at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, in East Los Angeles and Santa Clarita.

Guidance

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

• Stay at home whenever possible and practice social distancing -- keep at least six-feet away from others when you leave your home.

• Wash your hands with soap and water as frequently as possible for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when water is not available.

• The general public should wear non-medical face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining essential supplies and services. You should not purchase hospital-grade masks, which are in short supply and desperately needed in hospitals. People can use scarves or other fabric, suggesting that people go online for instructions on how to fashion a homemade mask.

• If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.