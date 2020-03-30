Seven more people have died in Los Angeles County from the coronavirus, with 342 new cases confirmed, authorities announced today, but the county's public health director warned that far more people are likely infected with the virus and just haven't been counted yet.

The seven new deaths pushed the county's total to 44, according to Barbara Ferrer, head of the Department of Public Health. The 342 new cases gave the county a total of 2,474 coronavirus cases. However, Long Beach health officials subsequently reported another seven cases, pushing the countywide total to 2,481.

"At this point in time, although our numbers continually rise, we do have to assume that there are other people that are infected who haven't yet been tested, so the true number of people infected in L.A. County is likely to be significantly higher," Ferrer said.

Of the seven new deaths, six were aged 65 or older, while the other was between 41 and 65, Ferrer said. Six of the seven people had underlying health conditions, including the younger patient.

Eastside Cases

Here are the latest figures for Eastside area neighborhoods and the change, if any, in the number of cases since the previous health department update. The figures are subject to change and, in some cases, have been revised down. A map showing neighborhood boundaries can be found here.

Boyle Heights: 11 (+1)

Eagle Rock: 8

East Hollywood: 10 (+4)

East Los Angeles: 11 (+2)

Echo Park: 5 (+5)

El Sereno: 3

Glassell Park: 8 (+1)

Highland Park: 9 (+1)

Lincoln Heights: 2

Los Feliz: 11 (+3)

Silver Lake: 18 (+2)

Temple Beaudry (Portions of Echo Park & Silver Lake south of Sunset): 8 (+3)

Health officials conceded the actual number of cases is probably "significantly" higher given that only a relatively small -- albeit growing -- number of people have been tested.

Ferrer said the county is still seeing a roughly 1.8% mortality rate, meaning that of everyone who has tested positive for coronavirus in the county, 1.8% have died. Ferrer said last week the mortality rate in New York is about 1.4%

While the deaths are spread throughout the county, Ferrer said health officials are investigating 25 institutions such as nursing homes or skilled nursing facilities that have coronavirus cases. She said there have been six deaths at such facilities so far.

Eleven institutions are now being investigated for centralized outbreaks, meaning they have three or more cases.

"Where there's one case at an institutional setting, our Department of Public Health team does go in and it works with the facility and management and staff to ensure they're doing the best they can to protect the health of their residents," Ferrer said. "... Most of the residents who are in facilities where there are cases have, in fact, been quarantined."

As of Sunday, more than 15,500 people in the county have been tested for the virus, with about 12% of them turning out to be positive for the illness.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Ferrer continued to stress that the availability of testing, while expanding, remains limited, meaning it should be restricted to people who are referred by physicians or are showing definitive symptoms of the illness.

"The greatest service everyone can provide at this point is to stay home," she said. "... These are extraordinary times and I want everyone to note that we need to be prepared for this to go on for a while to come."

Among the people testing positive for coronavirus are two homeless people, one worker at a temporary housing facility for the homeless, one county jail inmate and four county jail workers, according to Ferrer.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the inmate was at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility but has since been moved to the Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center. Ferrer did not know the positions of the jail staffers who have tested positive, but according to The Times, they are a sheriff's deputy, a custody assistant, a nursing assistant and a doctor.

County officials said hospitals across the area are making plans for an anticipated surge in cases in the coming weeks.

The Los Angeles Convention Center has been set up as a federal field hospital, with California National Guard members helping to prepare the facility over the weekend.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said is still in the process of opening up five new emergency shelters to move the homeless indoors.

The U.S. Navy medical ship Mercy, which contains beds and which arrived Friday, has received its first three patients. Mercy will not be taking coronavirus patients, he said.

Garcetti is also asking hotel and motel owners to provide rooms for Angelenos who are homeless or who need to isolate with coronavirus. He said he believed those rooms would be paid for out of funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"The owners will be paid by the city for the rooms. We're not asking them to donate the rooms," Garcetti said. "We believe these expenses will be reimbursed by FEMA. It's a reimbursable expense."

He urged hotel and motel owners to go to Coronavirus.LACity.org/Rooms.

The mayor said 6,741 coronavirus tests have been conducted by the city, and that he expects to triple that number by the end of the week. He also said a fifth test site opened Monday.

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.