The coronavirus death toll continued to mount in Los Angeles County today, with 25 more fatalities confirmed, and preliminary information indicates that black residents having a slightly higher death rate from the virus than other ethnic group, officials said.

The 25 new fatalities increased the number of deaths in the county to 172, according figures provided by the L.A. County Health Department and the cities of Pasadena and Long Beach, each of which operate separate health agencies.

Health officials across the county reported 576 new cases today, pushing the countywide number to 6,936.

Barbara Ferrer, director of the county Department of Public Health, stressed that the ethnic data on the county's fatalities is very preliminary, noting that race/ethnicity data was unavailable on 43% of the 169 people who have died in the county from the virus.

For the 93 fatalities with available information, 28% were Latino, 27% were white, 19% were Asian, 17% were black and 9% were other ethnicities.

EASTSIDE CASES Here are the latest figures for Eastside area neighborhoods and the change, if any, in the number of cases since the previous health department update. A map showing neighborhood boundaries and cases can be found here. Atwater Village: 8 (+1)

Boyle Heights: 42 (+2)

Eagle Rock: 25 (+3)

East Hollywood: 18

East Los Angeles: 56 (+5)

Echo Park: 9

El Sereno: 22 (+2)

Elysian Park Area (includes a portion of Echo Park & Victor Heights): 5

Glassell Park: 39 (+6)

Highland Park: 22 (+1)

Historic Filipinotown: 11 (+2)

Lincoln Heights: 13 (+1)

Los Feliz: 18 (-1)

Mt Washington Area (Includes portions of Cypress Park and Highland Park): 10 (+1)

Silver Lake: 61 (+3)

Temple Beaudry (Includes portions of Echo Park & Silver Lake south of Sunset): 33 (+6) Go here for the locations of all coronavirus cases across the count. The figures are subject to change and, in some cases, have been revised down. Health officials conceded that the actual number of cases is probably "significantly" higher given that only a relatively small -- albeit growing -- number of people have been tested.

"When we look at these numbers by the total population of each group, African-Americans have a slightly higher rate of death than other races and ethnicities, and we will be watching this closely as we gather more information about the remaining 43% of people who have passed away," Ferrer said.

Ferrer conceded that while testing has been increasing across the county, data indicates that wealthier communities have much better access to the tests.

Unequal Access to Testing

"People who are living in wealthier communities have had, in fact, better access to testing and have been tested more than people living in communities where income levels are much lower," Ferrer said. "We will be producing a complete report on what we know about access to lab testing by early next week."

County Supervisor Hilda Solis said the county is working to expand testing access in all areas, noting that a drive-through facility will open Wednesday at East Los Angeles College.

"While not every city will get a drive-through testing site, we're ensuring that there's testing capacity in every region of the county," Solis said. "And I'm also concerned about the reports coming out of other cities that show significant racial disparities in COVID-19 cases and fatalities. We must collect better data to identify and address the disparities in L.A. County."

Of the 22 new deaths reported in the county, 16 people were over 65 and had underlying health conditions, Ferrer said. the remaining six were between 41 and 65, and five of them had existing health problems. The three deaths reported in Long Beach were one man and two women, all in their 80s with underlying health conditions.

The county's mortality rate again crept upward, reaching 2.4%. About 14% of the 35,300 people who have been tested in the county turned out to be positive, but Ferrer again said that number is artificially inflated because some labs have not fully reported numbers of negative tests.

Nursing Home Cases

Ferrer said there are now 121 institutional settings -- such as nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, shelters, jails and prisons -- that have had at least one case. Those institutions have had a total of 552 cases and 37 deaths. Thirty cases have been reported in jail facilities, although only one involved an inmate, while the others were among staffers.

Almost all of the deaths in institutional settings occurred in nursing homes or assisted living centers. One such facility -- The Kensington in Redondo Beach -- has been particularly hard hit, with four deaths among residents and 22 positive cases among staff and residents. Ferrer noted that the Kensington was one of the first institutional settings to report an outbreak.

She said people who have relatives in such nursing facilities may want to consider bringing them home, if they have the ability to care for them.

Nursing homes in Eagle Rock, El Sereno, Highland Park and Silver Lake are among the skilled nursing centers with at least one case of coronavirus.

Homeless Cases

Ferrer said there are 10 confirmed cases among the county's homeless population -- down from 12 she reported Monday. One of the infected people may have been living in a municipal homeless shelter, but she said health officials are still investigating the case.

Health officials have been warning that this week could be one of the most dramatic for increases in coronavirus cases, mainly based on the increased availability of testing but also due to the ability of infected people to pass the virus to multiple others before they show any symptoms of the illness or are even aware they have it.

On Monday, Ferrer urged people to avoid leaving home as much as possible, even suggesting residents forgo trips to the grocery store or other shops. In that same vein, she said Tuesday people should not be planning to attend religious gatherings this week for Passover or Easter.

Guidance

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

• Stay at home whenever possible and practice social distancing -- keep at least six-feet away from others when you leave your home.

• Wash your hands with soap and water as frequently as possible for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when water is not available.

• The general public should wear non-medical face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining essential supplies and services. You should not purchase hospital-grade masks, which are in short supply and desperately needed in hospitals. People can use scarves or other fabric, suggesting that people go online for instructions on how to fashion a homemade mask.

• If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.