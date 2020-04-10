On a day the county extended stay-at-home and business-closure orders for another month, the number of coronavirus deaths topped 240 in Los Angeles County, while more than 400 more cases were confirmed, officials said today.

Today's update brings the countywide total to 8,453 confirmed coronavirus cases and 244 deaths, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health and separate health agencies in Long Beach and Pasadena.

"Recent data modeling done in partnership with the Department of Health Services and UCLA suggests that our collective distancing efforts are working and that we must continue to stay home whenever possible," said Barbara Ferrer, director of the L.A. County Department of Public Health, in a statement. "The updated Health Officer Order extends 'Safer at Home' through May 15, and enhances measures that will protect employees who are working in essential services."

EASTSIDE CASES - April 10 Here are the latest figures for Eastside area neighborhoods and the change, if any, in the number of cases since the previous health department update. A map showing neighborhood boundaries and cases can be found here. Atwater Village: 8 (-1)

Boyle Heights: 53 (+3)

Eagle Rock: 34 (+4)

East Hollywood: 37 (+8)

East Los Angeles: 75 (+6)

Echo Park: 10 (+1)

El Sereno: 35 (+7)

Elysian Park Area (includes a portion of Echo Park & Victor Heights): 5

Elysian Valley: 8

Glassell Park: 52 (+3)

Highland Park (includes Hermon & Monterey Hills): 27

Historic Filipinotown: 19 (+1)

Lincoln Heights (includes Montecito Heights): 15 (+1)

Los Feliz: 21 (+1)

Mt Washington Area (Includes portions of Cypress Park and Highland Park): 12

Silver Lake: 71 (+1)

Temple Beaudry (Includes portions of Echo Park & Silver Lake south of Sunset): 48 (+11) Go here for the locations of all coronavirus cases across the count. The figures are subject to change and, in some cases, have been revised down. Health officials conceded that the actual number of cases is probably "significantly" higher given that only a relatively small -- albeit growing -- number of people have been tested.

Barbara Ferrer said that 28% of the people who have died from coronavirus in the county were residents of nursing homes or skilled nursing facilities.

The county is investigating cases at 159 "institutional settings," such as nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, shelters, jails and prisons that have had at least one case. Those institutions have had a total of 1,062 cases and 67 deaths, all among residents.

As of Thursday, about 40,600 people have been tested for coronavirus in the county, with about 15% of them testing positive. Ferrer again noted that the county is still working to get full reports on negative test results from some labs, meaning that percentage of positive tests remains artificially high.

New testing centers have been opening throughout the week. Ferrer noted this week that testing has been more prevalent in more affluent areas of the county.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

In hopes of rectifying that issue, new testing centers opened Wednesday at East Los Angeles College and at the Charles Drew University medical campus in Willowbrook. The county now has more than 20 testing centers across the region. Those centers and others operated by individual cities are restricted to people showing symptoms of COVID-19.

The county has set a goal of testing 10,000 people per day. With roughly 10% of those people expected to ultimately test positive, Ferrer has warned that the daily increases in case numbers will likely approach about 1,000.

Guidance

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

• Stay at home whenever possible and practice social distancing -- keep at least six-feet away from others when you leave your home.

• Wash your hands with soap and water as frequently as possible for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when water is not available.

• The general public should wear non-medical face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining essential supplies and services. You should not purchase hospital-grade masks, which are in short supply and desperately needed in hospitals. People can use scarves or other fabric, suggesting that people go online for instructions on how to fashion a homemade mask.

• If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.