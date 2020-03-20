The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in L.A. County was nearing 300, with nearly half of those patients being between ages 18 and 65, public health official said today.

"The risk is spread across everybody who lives here in Los Angeles County," said Barbara Ferrer, head of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. "Younger people, while they may have a better outcome (from an infection) ... are in fact one of the largest groups of people that we have."

She said the median age of the patients is about 47.

As of Friday afternoon, the number of COVID-19 cases reported by the county health department had risen by 61 to 292. However, Long Beach, which maintains its own health department, reported two more cases late Friday morning, bringing the city's total to 14 and the countywide total to 294.

On the Eastside, 5 cases have been reported so far in Boyle Heights and one case each in Eagle Rock, East L.A. and Echo Park.

Health officials have stressed since the outbreak began that while older people, those with underlying health conditions and pregnant women can suffer more severe consequences from contracting coronavirus, the threat of being diagnosed with the illness is spread across all age groups. And while younger patients may suffer lesser symptoms, they can still spread the illness to people who may become more severely ill.

Statewide, the number of cases topped 1,000 on Friday, with the California Department of Public Health putting the number at 1,006, including 19 deaths. Gov. Gavin Newsom warned Thursday that the number of California cases is likely to skyrocket in the coming weeks, with the state projecting 25.5 million cases -- roughly 56% of the population -- within two months.

Los Angeles County on Thursday reported its second death from the virus. County officials did not name the patient, but his relatives identified him as 34-year old Jeffrey Ghazarian of Glendora. His family said he became sick during a trip to Orlando, Florida, where he went on a business trip but then extended his stay to visit Disney World and Universal Studios.

Ferrer said that of the county's cases, 48 have been hospitalized at some point, including three of the new patients reported Friday.

Los Angeles County officials have been working to establish quarantine/isolation areas for people who either have the virus, have been exposed to it or are showing symptoms. One location has already been established at Dockweiler State Beach, where RVs have been parked to provide isolation space.

County Supervisor Hilda Solis announced Friday that the Sheraton Fairplex hotel in Pomona will become a quarantine/isolation facility beginning Monday. She said the county has negotiated a lease for the hotel's 244 rooms that will continue through May 31, with an option to extend through June.

The rooms will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, with one person housed per room. Solis said people in the hotel will receive services such as food, medical care and laundry.

The Pomona Fairplex is also opening a child-care center for the children of first-responders, and a drive-through food pantry will begin operating at the facility on April 1.

Ferrer stressed on Thursday that the county is going to see continued increases in cases over the next four to 12 weeks.

"But that doesn't mean that the important actions that you're all taking to combat this virus are not working," she said. "Social distancing is critical and we implore you to take seriously everyone's obligation to limit their exposures to others and to limit others from being exposed to you."

Ferrer also issued an ominous warning, saying, "As a general rule of thumb, you should assume that you may be infected and that others around you may be infected."

"Therefore, act accordingly, " she said. "Take every precaution possible to avoid infecting others and to avoid becoming infected. That's the goal of social distancing."

She noted the number of cases will continue to rise in part because of the increased availability of testing, with seven labs operating with multiple sites. But she stressed that while lab availability is increasing, it remains limited.

According to Ferrer, about 21% of people tested at the county lab wind up being positive for coronavirus, while the rate in commercial labs is running about 10%.

Ferrer said anyone who is feeling "stressed and overwhelmed" can call a 24-hour support hotline operated by the county Department of Mental Health at 800-854-7771.

Laboratory Confirmed Cases as of March 20

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) -- 217

Long Beach -- 12

Pasadena -- 2

By City

Alhambra -- 2

Arcadia --2

Baldwin Hills --1

Beverly Hills -- 4

Beverlywood --2

Boyle Heights --5

Brentwood -- 13

Burbank --1

Calabasas -- 1

Carson -- 1

Castaic --1

Covina -- 1

Crestview --1

Culver City --3

Diamond Bar --2

Eagle Rock -- 1

East Los Angeles --1

Echo Park -- 1

Encino -- 6

Gardena --1

Glendale -- 4

Granada Hills --4

Hancock Park -- 2

Hawthorne -- 1

Hollywood Hills -- 2

Hollywood -- 5

Inglewood -- 2

Koreatown -- 1

La Mirada -- 3

Lawndale --1

Lomita -- 5

Lynwood -- 1

Manhattan Beach -- 5

Mar Vista -- 1

Melrose -- 11

Monterey Park --2

North Hollywood --3

Northridge --1

Pacific Palisades --5

Palms--1

Park LaBrea -- 3

Playa Vista -- 1

Reseda --1

San Dimas -- 1

San Pedro --1

Santa Clarita -- 3

Santa Monica Mountains -- 2

Santa Monica --2

Sherman Oaks -- 5

South El Monte --1

South Pasadena -- 1

Stevenson Ranch --1

Studio City -- 3

Sylmar -- 1

Tarzana --5

Torrance-- 2

Tujunga --1

University Park -- 1

Valley Glen --1

Van Nuys --1

Venice -- 4

Vermont Knolls -- 1

Walnut -- 1

West Adams -- 1

West Hills --3

West Hollywood -- 12

West Los Angeles --2

West Vernon -- 1

Westchester --3

Westwood -- 2

Whittier --2

Woodland Hills --3

Under Investigation --30

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation; one previously reported case was not in Public Health's jurisdiction. **Locations that were less <25000 have been added to the nearest city or community.