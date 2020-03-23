Los Angeles county public health officials today confirmed two more deaths due to the coronavirus, while authorities in Long Beach confirmed that city's first death from the virus, bringing the county's overall number of fatalities to eight.

The countywide tally of confirmed cases rose to 540, according to public health agencies. That's up 132 from the day before.

The latest update included the first new case in Lincoln Heights. Other Eastside neighborhoods with reported cases include

Boyle Heights: 5

Eagle Rock: 2

East Hollywood: 1

Echo Park: 2

Lincoln Heights: 1

Los Feliz: 2

Silver Lake: 4

The two new deaths reported by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health were a Glendale resident over age 65 with underlying health conditions, and a 30- to 50-year-old person whose residence is "still under investigation."

The person who died in Long Beach was identified only as a woman in her 50s who had underlying health conditions.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, head of the county's public health department, said 42% of the patients countywide are between the ages of 18 and 40, while 80% are between the ages of 18-65.

She stressed the figures to drive home the point that the illness can affect anyone of any age -- even young people who have generally been harder to convince of the need for social distancing.

Health officials have stressed since the outbreak began that while older people, those with underlying health conditions and pregnant women can suffer more severe consequences from contracting coronavirus, the threat of being diagnosed with the illness is spread across all age groups.

And while younger patients may suffer lesser symptoms, they can still spread the illness to people who may become more severely ill.

County and city officials again stressed that the number of cases will continue to increase as more testing becomes available. Ferrer noted that of the people being tested in the county, about 10% are testing positive for the illness.

On those lines, Los Angeles City Councilman David Ryu announced that the city and county have struck an agreement with a South Korean firm Seegene Technologies Inc. to provide 20,000 new coronavirus tests, with the tests prioritized for first-responders and medical professionals.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Age Group of Coronavirus Patients • Age 17 and Under: 9 cases • Age 18 to 40: 217 cases • Age 41 to 65: 198 cases • Age 65 and Over: 92 cases Source: LA County Department of Public Health. These figures do not include Long Beach Pasadena with separate public health authorities.

The 20,000 tests are the first of what is envisioned as a larger contract that could provide 100,000 tests per week to Los Angeles, Ryu said. Those tests will be made available to the public for free.

"The U.S. has fallen behind other nations in response to this pandemic," Ryu said. "... We need to take action ourselves. Los Angeles is not going to wait around. Los Angeles is working with manufacturers around the globe.

"... This is just the beginning. There's a lot of work left to be done and everyone needs to be involved, from government to academia to private industry to meet this crisis head on."

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, meanwhile, said his agency will be providing 250,000 N95 protective masks to a medical supply distributor in Long Beach for distribution to hospitals throughout the county.

He said another 125,000 will be provided to the Los Angeles Police Department, and more will be provided to other law enforcement agencies.

County and city officials again drove home the need for people to adhere to social distancing requirements and follow the mandates of the "Safer at Home" orders that were issued last week. The restrictions were ramped up over the weekend in response to continued large-scale gatherings of people at beaches -- most notably the Venice boardwalk -- and on hiking trails.

People who go out for shopping or essential jobs are required to remain at least six feet away from anyone else. Residents are still free to go outside for walks, hikes or bike rides, but not in large groups.

In a live-streamed remote news conference Sunday evening, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said that in consultation with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the city is closing parking lots near the Venice boardwalk and all organized group sports.

Santa Monica also closed its beach parking lots. All parks, trails and facilities owned by the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy have been closed to the public until further notice. Los Angeles County officials area also closed trailheads and beach parking areas.

California health officials on Monday reported 1,733 positive cases across the state, with 27 deaths.

Location of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 23*

Agoura Hills 1

Alhambra 4

Altadena 5

Arcadia 3

Athens 1

Baldwin Hills 3

Bellflower 3

Beverly Hills 12

Beverlywood 7

Boyle Heights 5

Brentwood 27

Burbank 2

Calabasas 3

Canoga Park 2

Carson 6

Castaic 1

Century City 4

Century Palms/Cove 1

Cerritos 2

Cloverdale/Cochran 1

Compton 1

Covina 1

Crestview 6

Culver City 5

Del Rey 2

Diamond Bar 2

Downtown 2

Duarte 1

Eagle Rock 2

East Hollywood 1

East Los Angeles 2

Echo Park 2

El Segundo 1

Encino 10

Exposition Park 1

Florence 1

Gardena 1

Glendale 9

Glendora 1

Granada Hills 5

Hancock Park 6

Hawthorne 3

Hollywood 14

Hollywood Hills 7

Hyde Park 1

Inglewood 3

Koreatown 3

La Canada Flintridge 2

La Mirada 3

La Verne 2

Lake Balboa 2

Lakewood 1

Lancaster 7

Lawndale 2

Lincoln Heights 1

Lomita 8

Long Beach 17

Los Feliz 2

Lynwood 2

Manhattan Beach 9

Mar Vista 6

Melrose 19

Miracle Mile 5

Monterey Park 3

North Hollywood 9

Northridge 1

Pacific Palisades 8

Palmdale 1

Palms 2

Paramount 2

Park La Brea 6

Pasadena 3

Playa Vista 3

Rancho Palos Verdes 1

Redondo Beach 5

Reseda 3

San Dimas 1

San Fernando 1

San Pedro 2

Santa Clarita 7

Santa Monica 12

Santa Monica Mountains 2

Sherman Oaks 8

Silverlake 4

South El Monte 1

South Gate 1

South Park 1

South Pasadena 3

South Whittier 2

Stevenson Ranch 2

Studio City 7

Sun Valley 2

Sunland 1

Sylmar 1

Tarzana 8

Temple 1

Torrance 4

Tujunga 1

University Park 1

Valley Glen 7

Van Nuys 4

Venice 7

Vermont Knolls 1

Vermont Vista 1

Vernon Central 1

Walnut 1

West Adams 1

West Covina 1

West Hills 4

West Hollywood 23

West Los Angeles 4

West Vernon 2

Westchester 3

Westlake 1

Westwood 6

Whittier 2

Wilmington 3

Wilshire Center 1

Winnetka 1

Woodland Hills 7

Under Investigation 61

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation; twelve previously reported cases were not in Public Health's jurisdiction. **Locations that were less <25000 have been added to the nearest city or community.