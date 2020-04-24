More than 50 new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Los Angeles County today, and with 43% of the county's fatalities occurring in skilled nursing homes, new restrictions were imposed on all such long-term care facilities to bar visitors and ban communal activities inside.

Another 52 deaths from the coronavirus were reported today by Barbara Ferrer, director of the county's Department of Public Health, although that figure includes one fatality that was reported Thursday afternoon by the city of Pasadena, which has its own health agency.

The new deaths brought the county's total to 848. Ferrer said one death that had been previously reported in the county turned out to be a resident of another jurisdiction.

Ferrer noted that 91% of the people who have died from the illness in the county had underlying health conditions.

She also reported another 1,035 confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 18,517.

EASTSIDE CASES - April 24 Here are the latest figures for Eastside area neighborhoods and the change, if any, in the number of cases since the previous health department update. A map showing neighborhood boundaries and cases can be found here. Angelino Heights 6

Atwater Village: 20 (+1)

Boyle Heights: 148 (+14)

Eagle Rock: 74 (+3)

East Hollywood: 100 (+2)

East Los Angeles: 297 (+26)

Echo Park: 17 (+1)

El Sereno: 75 (+1)

Elysian Park Area (includes a portion of Echo Park & Victor Heights): 7

Elysian Valley: 18 (+2)

Glassell Park: 94 (+2)

Highland Park (includes Hermon & Monterey Hills): 67 (+5)

Historic Filipinotown: 49 (+7)

Lincoln Heights (includes Montecito Heights): 51 (+5)

Los Feliz: 30

Mt Washington Area (Includes portions of Cypress Park and Highland Park): 32

Silver Lake: 104

Temple Beaudry (Includes portions of Echo Park & Silver Lake south of Sunset): 127 (+6) Go here for the locations of all coronavirus cases across the count. The figures are subject to change and, in some cases, have been revised down. Health officials conceded that the actual number of cases is probably "significantly" higher given that only a relatively small -- albeit growing -- number of people have been tested.

A total of 293 institutional settings -- including nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, shelters, jails and prisons -- have had at least one case. Those institutions have accounted for a total of 5,339 cases, and 365 deaths, representing 43% of all coronavirus fatalities in the county.

The vast majority of those deaths were residents of skilled nursing facilities, where testing is being ramped up beginning Monday to include all residents and staff regardless of whether they are showing any symptoms.

The continuing increases in cases and deaths in nursing homes prompted the county's health officer today to issue a revised order applicable to all licensed "congregate health care," or long-term care, facilities, Ferrer said.

The order bars non-essential visitors to such facilities, allowing only essential workers to enter.

"It suspends all communal dining and activities ... to make sure that there's ample distancing among the residents who reside there," Ferrer said. "Staff will be required to always wear surgical masks and to use personal protective equipment when it's appropriate. And residents will also need to wear surgical masks or cloth face coverings when they're outside of their personal room."

She said the increased testing that will begin Monday is also part of the new health order, but those plans were announced previously due to the continued increase of cases and the knowledge that people who are unknowingly infected can spread the disease even if they have no symptoms.

The increased testing of all nursing home residents and workers, regardless of symptoms, is being done in conjunction with the city of Los Angeles. Ferrer said facilities with the most severe outbreaks will be given top priority, but all of the homes will get the increased tests.

Nursing homes have been a concern since the outbreak began, given the close confines of the patients and staff. This week, members of the California National Guard were deployed to four nursing homes in the county to assist with operations, mainly due to a lack of adequate staffing as a result of the virus' spread.

"We didn't request the National Guard, but we requested help," Ferrer said. "And the National Guard was great. We did ask the state to help us with staffing. The easiest thing for them to do was deploy the National Guard and we're extraordinarily grateful that they did. And they continue to provide us with support."

As of today, more than 108,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county, with 15% testing positive, Ferrer said.

Ferrer announced Thursday that an average of 44 people had died of the coronavirus over the previous 12 days, making COVID-19 the leading cause of death in the county, topping the flu, lung disease and heart disease.

Of the 848 people who have died of coronavirus in the county, ethnic data was available for 771 people. Of them, 37% were Latinx, 28% white, 18% Asian, 15% black, 1% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander and 1% other.

Included in the county's more than 18,500 cases are 100 homeless people, the majority of them due to an outbreak that remains under investigation at the Union Rescue Mission on Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles. Ferrer said the county is still awaiting some test results from the facility, but officials said earlier this week that at least 56 people had tested positive, and one staff member has died.

Guidance

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

• Stay at home whenever possible and practice social distancing -- keep at least six-feet away from others when you leave your home.

• Wash your hands with soap and water as frequently as possible for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when water is not available.

• The general public should wear non-medical face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining essential supplies and services. You should not purchase hospital-grade masks, which are in short supply and desperately needed in hospitals. People can use scarves or other fabric, suggesting that people go online for instructions on how to fashion a homemade mask.

• If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.