Five more deaths from COVID-19 and 332 new cases were announced by Los Angeles County health officials Sunday, bringing the county's totals to 2,136 cased and 37 deaths.

No further information was released about the latest fatalities in today's update from the L.A. County Department Public Health.

As of today, 453 COVID-19 patients -- or 21% of the county's positive cases -- have been hospitalized, according to the county. Officials have said they fear that hospitals will grow crowded in the days ahead with rising numbers of coronavirus patients.

Eastside Cases

Here are the latest figures for Eastside area neighborhoods and the change, if any, in the number of cases since the previous health department update. The figures are subject to change and, in some cases, have been revised down. A map showing neighborhood boundaries can be found here.

Boyle Heights: 10 (+2)

Eagle Rock: 8

East Hollywood: 6 (+1)

East Los Angeles: 9 (+1)

El Sereno: 3 (+2)

Glassell Park: 7

Highland Park: 8 (+2)

Lincoln Heights: 2 (+1)

Los Feliz: 8 (+3)

Silver Lake: 16 (+2)

Temple Beaudry (Portions of Echo Park & Silver Lake south of Sunset): 5

Health officials conceded the actual number of cases is higher given that only a relatively small -- albeit growing -- number of people have been tested.

The weekend found many beaches and park trails closed to the public to clamp down on crowds in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. Today, the City of Pasadena closed the popular approximately three-mile loop around the Rose Bowl to pedestrians and cyclists.

In Silver Lake, the paths around the Silver Lake and Ivanhoe reservoirs -- including the path over the South Dam and the Ivanhoe Pathways -- will remain open, said a spokeswoman for the L.A. Department of Water and Power, which manages the property. Signs encouraging social distancing have been posted on the paths.

"We are assessing this day-by-day," said the spokeswoman. "If it becomes a situation where people are not adhering to social distancing guidelines, we will reevaluate moving forward."

Confirmed Cases* in the City of L.A. & East L.A. as of March 29

These figures are subject to change and adjustment. Go here for a map of city and neighborhood boundaries.

Arleta 5

Baldwin Hills 9

Bel Air 9

Beverly Crest 18

Beverlywood 11

Boyle Heights 10

Brentwood 33

Canoga Park 3

Carthay 13

Central 4

Century City 8

Century Palms/Cove 8

Chatsworth 8

Crestview 11

Del Rey 12

Downtown 10

Eagle Rock 8

East Hollywood 6

East Los Angeles 9

Echo Park

El Sereno 3

Elysian Park

Elysian Valley

Encino 27

Exposition Park 4

Glassell Park 7

Gramercy Place

Granada Hills 8

Green Meadows

Hancock Park 18

Harbor City 2

Harbor Gateway 4

Harvard Park 2

Highland Park 8

Hollywood 44

Hollywood Hills 24

Hyde Park 4

Koreatown 10

Lake Balboa 8

Lincoln Heights 2

Little Bangladesh 4

Los Feliz 8

Mar Vista 9

Melrose 71

Mid-City 9

Miracle Mile 9

Mission Hills 5

North Hills 6

North Hollywood 30

Northridge 8

Pacific Palisades 15

Pacoima 3

Palms 20

Panorama City 6

Playa Vista 5

Porter Ranch 6

Reseda 13

San Pedro 10

Shadow Hills

Sherman Oaks 27

Silverlake 16

South Carthay 6

South Park 4

Studio City 14

Sun Valley 6

Sylmar 15

Tarzana 23

Temple-Beaudry 5

Tujunga 3

University Park 5

Valley Glen 4

Valley Village 18

Van Nuys 7

Venice 17

Vermont Vista 5

Vernon Central 3

Watts 2

West Adams 7

West Hills 6

West Los Angeles 18

West Vernon 8

Westchester 17

Westlake 5

Westwood 22

Wholesale District 12

Wilmington 10

Wilshire Center 5

Winnetka 9

Woodland Hills 19

*Locations with less than 25,000 residents were included in the nearest community or city. Here is more information about the breakdown of cases by community.

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.