Five more deaths from COVID-19 and 332 new cases were announced by Los Angeles County health officials Sunday, bringing the county's totals to 2,136 cased and 37 deaths.
No further information was released about the latest fatalities in today's update from the L.A. County Department Public Health.
As of today, 453 COVID-19 patients -- or 21% of the county's positive cases -- have been hospitalized, according to the county. Officials have said they fear that hospitals will grow crowded in the days ahead with rising numbers of coronavirus patients.
Eastside Cases
Here are the latest figures for Eastside area neighborhoods and the change, if any, in the number of cases since the previous health department update. The figures are subject to change and, in some cases, have been revised down. A map showing neighborhood boundaries can be found here.
- Boyle Heights: 10 (+2)
- Eagle Rock: 8
- East Hollywood: 6 (+1)
- East Los Angeles: 9 (+1)
- El Sereno: 3 (+2)
- Glassell Park: 7
- Highland Park: 8 (+2)
- Lincoln Heights: 2 (+1)
- Los Feliz: 8 (+3)
- Silver Lake: 16 (+2)
- Temple Beaudry (Portions of Echo Park & Silver Lake south of Sunset): 5
Health officials conceded the actual number of cases is higher given that only a relatively small -- albeit growing -- number of people have been tested.
The weekend found many beaches and park trails closed to the public to clamp down on crowds in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. Today, the City of Pasadena closed the popular approximately three-mile loop around the Rose Bowl to pedestrians and cyclists.
In Silver Lake, the paths around the Silver Lake and Ivanhoe reservoirs -- including the path over the South Dam and the Ivanhoe Pathways -- will remain open, said a spokeswoman for the L.A. Department of Water and Power, which manages the property. Signs encouraging social distancing have been posted on the paths.
"We are assessing this day-by-day," said the spokeswoman. "If it becomes a situation where people are not adhering to social distancing guidelines, we will reevaluate moving forward."
Confirmed Cases* in the City of L.A. & East L.A. as of March 29
These figures are subject to change and adjustment. Go here for a map of city and neighborhood boundaries.
- Arleta 5
- Baldwin Hills 9
- Bel Air 9
- Beverly Crest 18
- Beverlywood 11
- Boyle Heights 10
- Brentwood 33
- Canoga Park 3
- Carthay 13
- Central 4
- Century City 8
- Century Palms/Cove 8
- Chatsworth 8
- Crestview 11
- Del Rey 12
- Downtown 10
- Eagle Rock 8
- East Hollywood 6
- East Los Angeles 9
- Echo Park
- El Sereno 3
- Elysian Park
- Elysian Valley
- Encino 27
- Exposition Park 4
- Glassell Park 7
- Gramercy Place
- Granada Hills 8
- Green Meadows
- Hancock Park 18
- Harbor City 2
- Harbor Gateway 4
- Harvard Park 2
- Highland Park 8
- Hollywood 44
- Hollywood Hills 24
- Hyde Park 4
- Koreatown 10
- Lake Balboa 8
- Lincoln Heights 2
- Little Bangladesh 4
- Los Feliz 8
- Mar Vista 9
- Melrose 71
- Mid-City 9
- Miracle Mile 9
- Mission Hills 5
- North Hills 6
- North Hollywood 30
- Northridge 8
- Pacific Palisades 15
- Pacoima 3
- Palms 20
- Panorama City 6
- Playa Vista 5
- Porter Ranch 6
- Reseda 13
- San Pedro 10
- Shadow Hills
- Sherman Oaks 27
- Silverlake 16
- South Carthay 6
- South Park 4
- Studio City 14
- Sun Valley 6
- Sylmar 15
- Tarzana 23
- Temple-Beaudry 5
- Tujunga 3
- University Park 5
- Valley Glen 4
- Valley Village 18
- Van Nuys 7
- Venice 17
- Vermont Vista 5
- Vernon Central 3
- Watts 2
- West Adams 7
- West Hills 6
- West Los Angeles 18
- West Vernon 8
- Westchester 17
- Westlake 5
- Westwood 22
- Wholesale District 12
- Wilmington 10
- Wilshire Center 5
- Winnetka 9
- Woodland Hills 19
*Locations with less than 25,000 residents were included in the nearest community or city. Here is more information about the breakdown of cases by community.
Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:
- If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.
Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.
