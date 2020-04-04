Los Angeles County health officials today reported the largest one-day increase in deaths and new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 28 more fatalities and 711 new cases added to the toll.

The county now has 5,277 confirmed cases of COVID-19 -- the disease caused by the novel coronavirus -- and 117 deaths.

"This is the most dramatic increase in deaths we have seen since the COVID-19 crisis began, and our condolences go out to each and every person impacted by these heartbreaking losses," said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county's public health director.

"Though COVID-19 can infect people of all ages, most of the deaths we see continue to be among individuals over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions. Now, more than ever, we must unify as a community to protect this vulnerable population by making sure they are able to stay home and take every precaution."

Of the 28 deaths, 21 were people with underlying health conditions, and 17 were over the age of 65, according to Los Angeles County Public Health. Two of those over 65 who did not have underlying health conditions. Nine people who died were between the ages of 18 and 65.

EASTSIDE CASES Here are the latest figures for Eastside area neighborhoods and the change, if any, in the number of cases since the previous health department update. A map showing neighborhood boundaries and cases can be found here. Boyle Heights: 36 (+8)

Eagle Rock: 18 (+2)

East Hollywood: 16 (+2)

East Los Angeles: 40 (+12)

Echo Park: 8

El Sereno: 16 (+4)

Elysian Park Area (includes a portion of Echo Park & Victor Heights: 5

Glassell Park: 28 (+6)

Highland Park: 15 (+4)

Historic Filipinotown: 7 (+1)

Lincoln Heights: 11 (+5)

Los Feliz: 19

Mount Washington Area (Includes portions of Cypress Park and Highland Park): 8 (+2)

Silver Lake: 46 (+8)

Temple Beaudry (Includes portions of Echo Park & Silver Lake south of Sunset): 18 (+3) Go here for the locations of all coronavirus cases across the count. The figures are subject to change and, in some cases, have been revised down. Health officials conceded the actual number of cases is probably "significantly" higher given that only a relatively small -- albeit growing -- number of people have been tested.

The spike in numbers comes one day after Ferrer warned residents to brace for more staggering numerical increases in coming weeks as testing capacity improves.

The number of cases across Los Angeles County grew by roughly 500 per day last week. But Ferrer said that as more testing comes online, the number of confirmed cases will likely jump to 1,000 daily by next week -- given that roughly 10% of people who are tested turn out to be positive, and the county expects to soon have capacity to test 10,000 people a day.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Ferrer said the county has been testing about 7,000 people a day, and noted there is often a long wait for results to come in.

Ferrer said 1,168 people were hospitalized due to coronavirus across the county. That number does not include the many people hospitalized in Long Beach and Pasadena, which have their own health departments.

Guidance

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

• Stay at home whenever possible and practice social distancing -- keep at least six-feet away from others when you leave your home.

• Wash your hands with soap and water as frequently as possible for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when water is not available.

• The general public should wear non-medical face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining essential supplies and services. You should not purchase hospital-grade masks, which are in short supply and desperately needed in hospitals. People can use scarves or other fabric, suggesting that people go online for instructions on how to fashion a homemade mask.

• If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.