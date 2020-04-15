The number of coronavirus deaths in Los Angeles County officially topped 400 today, while nearly 500 new cases were reported and the county's public health director warned that everyday life will look dramatically different even when stay-at-home orders are eventually lifted.

More than 40 new deaths were reported by county and city public health agencies, bringing the countywide total to 405 today.

Of the 330 fatalities for which ethnic data are available, 34% were Latino, 31% white, 17% Asian and 15% black, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health. The county's overall mortality rate -- the percentage of people diagnosed with coronavirus who died -- held steady at 3.8%.

EASTSIDE CASES - April 15 Here are the latest figures for Eastside area neighborhoods and the change, if any, in the number of cases since the previous health department update. A map showing neighborhood boundaries and cases can be found here. Atwater Village: 9

Boyle Heights: 64

Eagle Rock: 46 (+2)

East Hollywood: 54 (+2)

East Los Angeles: 108 (+6)

Echo Park: 9

El Sereno: 44 (+4)

Elysian Park Area (includes a portion of Echo Park & Victor Heights): 5

Elysian Valley: 10 (+1)

Glassell Park: 66 (+3)

Highland Park (includes Hermon & Monterey Hills): 40 (+1)

Historic Filipinotown: 24 (+1)

Lincoln Heights (includes Montecito Heights): 20 (+1)

Los Feliz: 21

Mt Washington Area (Includes portions of Cypress Park and Highland Park): 16 (+1)

Silver Lake: 84 (+3)

Temple Beaudry (Includes portions of Echo Park & Silver Lake south of Sunset): 57 Go here for the locations of all coronavirus cases across the count. The figures are subject to change and, in some cases, have been revised down. Health officials conceded that the actual number of cases is probably "significantly" higher given that only a relatively small -- albeit growing -- number of people have been tested.

So far a total 10,517 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported countywide.

Included in those cases are 28 homeless people, six of whom were residing in area shelters, prompting them to be isolated and others who had contact with them to be placed in quarantine.

County health director Barbara Ferrer noted that one of the people whose death was reported today was between 18 and 40 years old -- "a reminder that while mortality rates are higher for people who are older and who have underlying health conditions, people of all ages can in fact pass away from COVID-19."

A total of 133 residents of nursing homes or skilled nursing facilities have died from the coronavirus, representing 33% of all deaths in the county. The county is investigating cases at 205 "institutional settings," such as nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, shelters, jails and prisons, that have had at least one case. Those institutions have had a total of 1,764 cases.

A total of 70 cases have been confirmed in the jail facilities in the county -- 15 inmates and 55 staff members. There were also 34 cases in prisons, involving 23 inmates and 11 staffers, while four staff members at county juvenile facilities have tested positive, Ferrer said.

As of Tuesday, more than 67,000 people have been tested in Los Angeles County, with about 11% testing positive.

The New Normal

Ferrer this week discussed benchmarks that are being scrutinized to determine when stay-at-home and business-closure orders might be lifted. Although those orders are likely to remain in place for weeks, Ferrer noted that when they are lifted, it does not mean life will immediately return to normal.

"Even as we think about the future when we know more businesses will be able to open, I want to note that things will be very different," she said. "Physical distancing will still be a very important part of recovery.

"... More retail shops will be open at some point in the near future, but there will be limits on how many people can be in a store at any given time so that people who are there can maintain a lot of distance between themselves, other people who are there and employees," Ferrer said. "Our arts and cultural sites will reopen at some point in the future, but events may be spectator-free and exhibitions will require again physical distancing, meaning there will be many fewer people who will be able to view installations at any given time."

Ferrer said trails and hiking paths may be one-way only, and people may have their temperature taken at entrances to some facilities, while face- mask requirements may still be enforced at some public spaces.

"Our goal is to get as many people back to work as possible, but we also need to make sure we do this in a way that protects all employees, employers and customers," Ferrer said

Guidance

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

• Stay at home whenever possible and practice social distancing -- keep at least six-feet away from others when you leave your home.

• Wash your hands with soap and water as frequently as possible for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when water is not available.

• The general public should wear non-medical face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining essential supplies and services. You should not purchase hospital-grade masks, which are in short supply and desperately needed in hospitals. People can use scarves or other fabric, suggesting that people go online for instructions on how to fashion a homemade mask.

• If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.