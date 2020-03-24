The death toll from coronavirus rose to 11 today in Los Angeles County, while the overall number of cases reached nearly 670.

One of the newly announced deaths involved a person under age 18 from the Lancaster area, according to Dr. Barbara Ferrer, head of the county Department of Public Health. She called the case "a devastating reminder that COVID-19 affects people of all ages."

No other information was immediately released on the other new deaths.

A total of 135 new cases were reported by county and municipal public health agencies, bringing the overall L.A. County number to 669.

The latest update included the first new case in Highland Park and Mt Washington, with one infection reported in each neighborhood. Other Eastside neighborhoods with reported cases include:

Boyle Heights: 5

Eagle Rock: 2

East Hollywood: 1

East Los Angeles: 3

Echo Park: 2

Highland Park: 1

Lincoln Heights: 1

Los Feliz: 2

Mt. Washington: 1

Silver Lake: 5

Pasadena, which also has its own health department, has reported a total of six cases, which are included in the county's overall total.

Ferrer said that of the coronavirus cases in the county, 42% are in people aged 18-40, while 39% involve people aged 41-65. As of Monday, more than 5,700 people have been tested in the county, with about 10% coming back positive.

She has repeatedly stressed that the number of cases in the county is likely to continue rising due to the increasing availability of testing.

But she said people who are tested should assume they are positive and immediately isolate themselves and notify their close contacts so those people can also go into quarantine.

"Social distancing is one very important tool that we use, but the second tool that we need to ask for your cooperation on is adhering to isolation and quarantine orders," she said. "Isolation is required by law for anyone positive for COVID-19 or whose clinician has told them they're likely to be positive."

She said it can take several days for people to get their test results, and patients should assume they are positive while they're waiting for those results.

While older people, those with underlying health conditions and pregnant women can suffer more severe consequences from contracting coronavirus, the threat of being diagnosed with the illness is spread across all age groups, health officials have insisted.

And while younger patients may suffer lesser symptoms, they can still spread the illness to people who may become more severely ill.

County officials on Wednesday addressed the potential mental-health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying resources are available for people feeling overwhelmed.

"Please take care of yourself. You are not alone," County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said.

The county's mental health department has a hotline available at 800- 854-7771 that offers residents support and information about available resources.

Locations of Confirmed Cases as of March 24*

Agoura Hills 3

Alhambra 5

Altadena 5

Arcadia 4

Athens 1

Baldwin Hills 3

Bellflower 3

Beverly Hills 12

Beverlywood 7

Boyle Heights 5

Brentwood 31

Burbank 2

Calabasas 4

Canoga Park 2

Canyon Country 1

Carson 8

Castaic 2

Century City 6

Century Palms/Cove 1

Cerritos 2

Claremont 1

Cloverdale/Cochran 2

Compton 1

Covina 3

Crestview 7

Culver City 7

Del Rey 3

Diamond Bar 2

Downey 1

Downtown 3

Duarte 1

Eagle Rock 2

East Hollywood 1

East Los Angeles 3

Echo Park 2

El Segundo 2

Encino 12

Exposition Park 1

Florence 1

Gardena 1

Glendale 10

Glendora 1

Granada Hills 5

Hancock Park 7

Harbor Gateway 1

Harvard Heights 1

Hawthorne 6

Highland Park 1

Hollywood 19

Hollywood Hills 8

Hyde Park 1

Inglewood 5

Koreatown 5

La Canada Flintridge 2

La Mirada 3

La Puente 1

La Verne 2

Lake Balboa 2

Lakewood 3

Lancaster 8

Lawndale 2

Lincoln Heights 1

Lomita 9

Long Beach 21

Los Feliz 2

Lynwood 2

Manhattan Beach 11

Mar Vista 6

Melrose 26

Miracle Mile 7

Monterey Park 3

Mt. Washington 1

North Hollywood 10

Northridge 2

Norwalk 1

Pacific Palisades 9

Palmdale 2

Palms 6

Paramount 2

Park La Brea 8

Pasadena 6

Pico 1

Pico Rivera 1

Playa Vista 4

Porter Ranch 1

Rancho Palos Verdes 3

Redondo Beach 7

Reseda 4

San Dimas 1

San Fernando 2

San Gabriel 1

San Pedro 2

Santa Clarita 7

Santa Monica 16

Santa Monica Mountains 2

Sherman Oaks 10

Silver Lake 5

South El Monte 1

South Gate 1

South Park 1

South Pasadena 3

South Whittier 2

Stevenson Ranch 2

Studio City 7

Sun Valley 2

Sunland 1

Sylmar 1

Tarzana 9

Temple 1

Torrance 5

Tujunga 1

University Park 1

Valley Glen 9

Van Nuys 4

Venice 8

Vermont Knolls 1

Vermont Vista 3

Vernon Central 1

Walnut 1

West Adams 3

West Covina 1

West Hills 4

West Hollywood 31

West Los Angeles 4

West Vernon 4

Westchester 3

Westlake 1

Westwood 6

Whittier 3

Wholesale District 1

Willowbrook 1

Wilmington 4

Wilshire Center 1

Winnetka 2

Woodland Hills 8

- Under Investigation 62

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation; two previously reported cases were not in Public Health's jurisdiction. **Locations that were less <25000 have been added to the nearest city or community.

Age Group of Coronavirus Patients • Age 17 and Under: 10 Cases • Age 18 to 40: 268 cases • Age 41 to 65: 250 cases • Age 65 and Over: 107 cases Source: LA County Department of Public Health. These figures do not include Long Beach Pasadena with separate public health authorities.