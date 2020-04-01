The coronavirus death toll grew by 11 in Los Angeles County, pushing the county's total to 65 as local health officials today joined a growing movement by suggesting that people wear cloth masks when going out in public.

Nine of the 11 new deaths reported today were people over the age of 65, while one was between 18 and 40 and one was between 41 and 65. Nine of the 11 people had underlying health conditions, according to Barbara Ferrer, head of the county Department of Public Health.

With 513 new cases, Los Angeles County had a total of 3,518 total COVID-19 cases as of today. Ferrer confirmed that five of those cases involved homeless people -- a group that had been largely absent from the total until the past week. She said there are no reports of any deaths among the homeless.

Eastside Cases

Here are the latest figures for Eastside area neighborhoods and the change, if any, in the number of cases since the previous health department update. The first cases were reported in Historic Filipinotown, with 5 persons infected. The figures are subject to change and, in some cases, have been revised down.

Boyle Heights: 15 (+4)

Eagle Rock: 11 (+1)

East Hollywood: 12 (-1)

East Los Angeles: 16 (+5)

Echo Park: 6 (+1)

El Sereno: 4 (+1)

Glassell Park: 16 (+5)

Highland Park: 9

Historic Filipinotown: 5

Lincoln Heights: 5 (+1)

Los Feliz: 14 (+1)

Silver Lake: 25 (+5)

Temple Beaudry (Portions of Echo Park & Silver Lake south of Sunset): 11 (+1)

Go here for the locations of all coronavirus cases. A map showing neighborhood boundaries and cases can be found here.

Health officials conceded the actual number of cases is probably "significantly" higher given that only a relatively small -- albeit growing -- number of people have been tested.

According to Ferrer, 733 people who have tested positive for coronavirus in the county have been hospitalized at some point. On Wednesday, 341 people were hospitalized, and 76% of them have "no documented underlying health conditions."

She said 79% of the county's cases are people between the ages of 18 and 65.

"I want to stress that people in the hospital are dispersed among all age categories, and there are a significant number of people who are requiring hospital care who do not have underlying health conditions," Ferrer said, adding that the disease "does cause serious illness among people of all ages."

Nursing Home Outbreaks

Ferrer said health officials are investigating coronavirus cases at 43 "institutional settings" -- such as nursing homes, skilled nursing centers, assisted living facilities, residential treatment programs, shelters, jails and prisons.

One of those facilities was the Garden Crest Rehabilitation Center in Silver Lake.

She said there have been a total of 207 positive cases at those 43 facilities, and seven people have died.

New Advice on Masks

She echoed new guidance that people with the virus can potentially spread it 48 hours before they show any symptoms, and said "there may be a benefit" for people to wear a mask when going out in public.

Ferrer stressed that residents should not be buying surgical or high- tech N95 masks that are desperately needed by health-care providers, but can instead use items such as scarves, bandannas or fabric.

"Please don't go out and try to get N95s. We need to protect that supply for our health care providers," Ferrer said.

She said people may benefit by wearing a "homemade" mask.

"What they do is they can prevent droplets from coming out of our mouths and potentially infecting others," she said. "Remember this is a disease that's spread with respiratory droplets. Sometimes when you talk, some droplets can come out. If you wear that mask, especially now that we know you could be spreading even if you have no symptoms, you would reduce the number of droplets carrying a virus, potentially, from getting onto somebody else.

"But wearing a mask is not a shield, and it doesn't replace our request that you stay at home, that you always are practicing social distancing, that you're using handwashing as your major means to make sure you're not infecting yourself after touching something or someone who may be infected, and that you're self-isolating and self-quarantined when it's appropriate.

"It's just another tool that we can add to our list of tools that are available to help us to prevent infecting others and help others from (infecting) us."

Guidance

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.