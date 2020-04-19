Officials reported 24 more deaths from coronavirus and 334 newly confirmed cases in Los Angeles County today, bringing the county's totals to 12,341 cases and 600 deaths.

The new numbers were grim, but better than Saturday, when the county reported its highest one-day death total during the entire pandemic, with 81 fatalities.

"Though there are promising signs that our collective efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 are working, we are sad to report today that more Angelenos have lost their lives to COVID-19, and their loved ones are in our hearts as they mourn," Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the county Department of Public Health, said Sunday.

"Despite the high number of total deaths and the continued increase in new cases, there is evidence that our physical distancing efforts are working. As we plan ahead for recovery, we ask that all remain steadfast in complying with the directives laid out in our Safer at Home Order; stay home as much as possible, practice physical distancing at all times, wear face coverings when out in public, and keep hands clean."

Of the 600 deaths, 89% had underlying health conditions, Ferrer said.

EASTSIDE CASES - April 19 Here are the latest figures for Eastside area neighborhoods and the change, if any, in the number of cases since the previous health department update. A map showing neighborhood boundaries and cases can be found here. Atwater Village: 11

Boyle Heights: 73 (+4)

Eagle Rock: 52 (-1)

East Hollywood: 69 (+5)

East Los Angeles: 132 (+5)

Echo Park: 11

El Sereno: 51

Elysian Park Area (includes a portion of Echo Park & Victor Heights): 6

Elysian Valley: 10

Glassell Park: 72

Highland Park (includes Hermon & Monterey Hills): 47 (+1)

Historic Filipinotown: 28 (+3)

Lincoln Heights (includes Montecito Heights): 27 (+1)

Los Feliz: 22

Mt Washington Area (Includes portions of Cypress Park and Highland Park): 17 (+1)

Silver Lake: 89 (-1)

Temple Beaudry (Includes portions of Echo Park & Silver Lake south of Sunset): 67 (+2) Go here for the locations of all coronavirus cases across the count. The figures are subject to change and, in some cases, have been revised down. Health officials conceded that the actual number of cases is probably "significantly" higher given that only a relatively small -- albeit growing -- number of people have been tested.

Information about race and ethnicity was available for 528 victims, or 94%. Of those, 36% occurred among Latinx residents, 29% among white residents, 17% among Asian residents, 16% among African American residents, and 2% among residents identifying with other races.

As of today, 3,387 people who tested positive for COVID-19 -- the disease caused by the coronavirus -- have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

Testing capacity continues to increase in the county, with results available for more than 79,000 individuals and 15% of people testing positive, Ferrer said.

On Friday, Ferrer said 20 nursing homes or care facilities have had outbreaks of 20 or more people testing positive, and the county has asked for help from state and federal officials to control the virus' spread and ensure affected facilities are fully staffed.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Further underscoring that point, well over half of the skilled nursing facilities identified by California officials as having experienced one or more cases of COVID-19 are in Los Angeles County. Nearly 20 facilities are located on the Eastside, including a Silver Lake convalescent home with 70 cases among patients and staff -- one of the worst outbreaks among county nursing homes.

The department's website said the list is a snapshot representing 86% of the state's 1,224 skilled-nursing facilities that have reported data within the last 24 hours.

New COVID-19 testing sites are expected to open Monday in Bell, downtown Los Angeles, Montebello and Whittier, and a site is also coming this week in Carson, county officials said.

Guidance

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

• Stay at home whenever possible and practice social distancing -- keep at least six-feet away from others when you leave your home.

• Wash your hands with soap and water as frequently as possible for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when water is not available.

• The general public should wear non-medical face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining essential supplies and services. You should not purchase hospital-grade masks, which are in short supply and desperately needed in hospitals. People can use scarves or other fabric, suggesting that people go online for instructions on how to fashion a homemade mask.

• If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.