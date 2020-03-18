Public health officials today confirmed 48 more cases of coronavirus across Los Angeles County while authorities urged continued social distancing and announced plans to extend the availability of winter shelter beds.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, head of the L.A. County Department of Public Health said the 46 new cases reported by the agency bring the county's total to 190 patients. In addition two new cases were reported in Long Beach, which maintains its own health department and has a total of 10 patients. That means the countywide total is actually 192.

The countywide figure includes 5 cases in Boyle Heights and one in Silver Lake.

Only one death from coronavirus has been reported in Los Angeles County.

Ferrer said the number of confirmed cases underestimates how freely the coronavirus is circulating.

"For every case that we're testing people, there are maybe 5-10 cases ... that haven't been tested (and are infected)," Ferrer said, reminding Angelenos that there are likely cases in their community.

Dr. Christina Ghaly, who runs the county hospital system, echoed the point that some infected individuals -- who may not have any symptoms at all -- are walking around unaware they have the virus.

"People should assume that those they come into contact with might be positive for the virus," Ghaly said.

The new figures mean that nearly 100 new cases have been reported in the area in the past 48 hours, but Ferrer urged residents not to get discouraged or get the idea that social distancing efforts aren't working.

"Because we cannot stop the spread of COVID-19, all of our strategies are aimed at slowing the spread," she said. "We need to work hard to make sure that happens. ... This is what you often hear as flattening the curve."

Ferrer thanked residents for their efforts avoiding large gatherings, remaining home and distancing themselves from others. She noted, however, that the mandates don't mean people cannot leave their homes.

"Everyone should remain at home as much as possible," she said, adding that "you should, however, feel free to take a walk, a hike, a run -- just not with a group of people."

While again stressing the heightened danger of the virus to people over 65, she hailed efforts by grocery stores to provide them with specialized times to shop. But she said, "The safest option for all seniors is to have food and medicine and essential services delivered to them in their homes."

Long Beach health officials said the city's 10 total cases do not include a patient who was diagnosed with the virus at the Veterans Affairs Long Beach Healthcare System, because the patient is not a Long Beach resident. The hospital confirmed the patient's diagnosis Tuesday, announcing that it will no longer allow visitors in the medical center.

"This is not an easy decision to make, but given the risks to our veterans, their families and our communities, we feel we must," according to the hospital.

Ferrer has repeatedly stressed the building threat of "community transmission" of the coronavirus, meaning people are being infected without any known source of exposure. Such transmission often means that patients are being exposed to people who have the illness but are unaware they are infected.

In addition to closing bars and ordering restaurants to eliminate dine- in service, the county has also ordered the closure of all fitness centers, entertainment centers, bowling alleys and movie theaters. Under the order, restaurants are restricted to takeout or delivery service.

The mandate applies to all cities within the county, as well as unincorporated areas. Long Beach and Pasadena, which have their own health departments, have also issued the same requirements.

On Wednesday morning, California health officials reported a total of 598 coronavirus cases statewide and 13 deaths.

Laboratory Confirmed Cases -- 190 Total Cases -- as of March 18

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) -- 180

Long Beach -- 8

Pasadena -- 2

By City

Alhambra -- 1

Arcadia --2

Beverly Hills -- 4

Carson -- 1

Culver City --2

Diamond Bar --2

Gardena --1

Glendale -- 4

Inglewood -- 1

La Mirada --3

Los Angeles - Baldwin Hills -- 1

Los Angeles - Boyle Heights -- 5

Los Angeles - Brentwood -- 2

Los Angeles - Century Palms/Cove -- 1

Los Angeles - Eagle Rock -- 1

Los Angeles - Encino -- 6

Los Angeles - Granada Hills -- 3

Los Angeles - Hollywood -- 5

Los Angeles - Hollywood Hills -- 2

Los Angeles - Koreatown -- 1

Los Angeles - Mar Vista -- 1

Los Angeles - Melrose -- 10

Los Angeles - North Hollywood -- 2

Los Angeles - Northridge -- 1

Los Angeles - Reseda --1

Los Angeles - San Pedro -- 1

Los Angeles - Sherman Oaks -- 4

Los Angeles - Silverlake -- 1

Los Angeles - Sylmar -- 1

Los Angeles - Tarzana -- 5

Los Angeles - Venice -- 4

Los Angeles - West Adams -- 1

Los Angeles - West Hills --3

Los Angeles - West Los Angeles -- 1

Los Angeles - West Vernon --1

Los Angeles - Westchester --2

Los Angeles - Woodland Hills --3

Lynwood -- 1

Manhattan Beach -- 4

Monterey Park --2

San Dimas -- 1

Santa Clarita -- 2

Santa Monica -- 3

South Pasadena -- 1

Torrance-- 2

Walnut -- 1

West Hollywood -- 11

City of Los Angeles - Communities < 25000 -- 32

County Los Angeles - Unincorporated Areas, Cities and Communities < 25000 -- 30