Five more deaths due to coronavirus were reported today in Los Angeles County, raising the total to 26, and the county's mortality rate from the illness rose above the levels seen across the country and in New York City, which has been particularly hard-hit by the virus.

With the weekend approaching and county officials hoping to avoid a repeat of large crowds gathering at beaches and other public locations, the county issued an order closing all of its beaches and trails through at least April 19. Most of the county's individual coastal cities have also closed off beaches, parking lots and pathways that provide access to the beach.

Barbara Ferrer, head of the county Department of Public Health, said 257 more cases have been confirmed in the county, raising the total to 1,465. That figure, however, does not include 16 new cases reported Friday morning by the city of Long Beach, which maintains its own health department.

Long Beach had a total of 70 cases as of Friday morning. The city's 16 new cases raised the overall Los Angeles County figure to 1,481.

Eastside Cases

Here are the other Eastside neighborhoods that we cover and the change since the previous health department update on March 26. They are subject to change and in some cases have been revised down. A map showing neighborhood boundaries can be found here.

Boyle Heights: 8 (+1)

Eagle Rock: 4 (+1)

East Hollywood: 3 (+1)

East Los Angeles: 6 (+2)

Echo Park: 0 (revised from 7 cases)

Glassell Park: 4 (+2)

Highland Park: 5 (+2)

Temple Beaudry (Portions of Echo Park & Silver Lake south of Sunset)

Lincoln Heights: 1

Los Feliz: 6 (+1)

Mt. Washington: 0 (revised from 3 cases)

Silver Lake: 12 (+1)

Health officials conceded the actual number of cases is higher given that only a relatively small -- albeit growing -- number of people have been tested.

Of the five deaths reported by Los Angeles County today, all were over the age of 60 -- four men and one woman, Ferrer said. On Thursday, the county reported nine deaths, eight of whom were also over age 60, and one in their 40s with underlying health conditions.

Ferrer noted again that the increasing number of cases is in part indicative of increased availability of testing, but she also stressed that the virus can still be easily spread if people fail to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Ferrer noted that of the people who have tested positive for the virus in Los Angeles County, 1.8% have died. She said that is a higher mortality rate than the nation as a whole, and above that see in New York City, which has a rate of about 1.4%.

Ferrer also identified three "institutional settings" -- such as nursing homes or long-term care facilities -- where outbreaks have occurred. An outbreak is defined as three or more cases among patients or staff. The three locations with outbreaks are:

The Kensington Redondo Beach;

Belmont Village in Hollywood; and

Alameda Care Center in Burbank.

Ferrer stressed "there have been no deficiencies identified at these facilities," saying COVID-19 "knows no boundaries" and can be "imported and exported wherever there are people." She said no deaths have been reported at any of the three facilities.

About the county beach closures, Ferrer said, "I ask that you help us by not going to our beaches and not going to our hiking trails, at least for the next few weeks ... Many of our parks do remain open so there are opportunities for people to go outside and enjoy our beautiful county, but only if we practice social distancing."

Locations of Confirmed Cases as of March 27

These figures are subject to change and adjustment -- up and down. Go here for a map of city and neighborhood boundaries.

City of Agoura Hills 6

City of Alhambra 8

City of Arcadia 6

City of Azusa 1

City of Bell 4

City of Bell Gardens 1

City of Bellflower 10

City of Beverly Hills 21

City of Burbank 7

City of Calabasas 7

City of Carson 21

City of Cerritos 1

City of Claremont 1

City of Compton 7

City of Covina 3

City of Culver City 6

City of Diamond Bar 2

City of Downey 12

City of Gardena 5

City of Glendale 29

City of Glendora 4

City of Hawthorne 7

City of Inglewood 12

City of La Canada Flintridge 5

City of La Mirada 5

City of La Puente 1

City of La Verne 1

City of Lakewood 8

City of Lancaster 18

City of Lawndale 2

City of Lynwood 8

City of Manhattan Beach 22

City of Maywood 1

City of Monrovia 4

City of Montebello 2

City of Monterey Park 4

City of Norwalk 9

City of Palmdale 4

City of Palos Verdes Estates 12

City of Paramount 5

City of Pico Rivera 2

City of Pomona 4

City of Rancho Palos Verdes 7

City of Redondo Beach 23

City of San Dimas 1

City of San Gabriel 5

City of Santa Clarita 24

City of Santa Monica 28

City of South Gate 4

City of South Pasadena 3

City of Torrance 21

City of Walnut 1

City of West Covina 5

City of West Hollywood 42

City of Whittier 4

Los Angeles - Arleta 2

Los Angeles - Baldwin Hills 5

Los Angeles - Bel Air 6

Los Angeles - Beverly Crest 14

Los Angeles - Beverlywood 8

Los Angeles - Boyle Heights 8

Los Angeles - Brentwood 30

Los Angeles - Canoga Park 2

Los Angeles - Carthay 7

Los Angeles - Central 2

Los Angeles - Century City 6

Los Angeles - Century Palms/Cove 3

Los Angeles - Chatsworth 3

Los Angeles - Crestview 7

Los Angeles - Del Rey 9

Los Angeles - Downtown 8

Los Angeles - Eagle Rock 4

Los Angeles - East Hollywood 3

Los Angeles - Encino 23

Los Angeles - Exposition Park 2

Los Angeles - Florence-Firestone 3

Los Angeles - Glassell Park 4

Los Angeles - Granada Hills 8

Los Angeles - Hancock Park 14

Los Angeles - Harbor City 1

Los Angeles - Harbor Gateway 4

Los Angeles - Harvard Park 1

Los Angeles - Highland Park 5

Los Angeles - Hollywood 30

Los Angeles - Hollywood Hills 19

Los Angeles - Hyde Park 2

Los Angeles - Jefferson Park 0

Los Angeles - Koreatown 7

Los Angeles - Lake Balboa 3

Los Angeles - Lincoln Heights 1

Los Angeles - Little Bangladesh 2

Los Angeles - Los Feliz 6

Los Angeles - Mar Vista 8

Los Angeles - Melrose 49

Los Angeles - Mid-city 8

Los Angeles - Miracle Mile 7

Los Angeles - North Hills 1

Los Angeles - North Hollywood 18

Los Angeles - Northridge 7

Los Angeles - Pacific Palisades 10

Los Angeles - Pacoima 2

Los Angeles - Palms 12

Los Angeles - Panorama City 4

Los Angeles - Pico-Union 5

Los Angeles - Playa Vista 5

Los Angeles - Porter Ranch 2

Los Angeles - Reseda 8

Los Angeles - San Pedro 8

Los Angeles - Sherman Oaks 21

Los Angeles - Silverlake 12

Los Angeles - South Carthay 5

Los Angeles - South Park 3

Los Angeles - Studio City 10

Los Angeles - Sun Valley 3

Los Angeles - Sylmar 4

Los Angeles - Tarzana 17

Los Angeles - Temple-Beaudry 5

Los Angeles - Tujunga 2

Los Angeles - University Park 4

Los Angeles - Valley Glen 2

Los Angeles - Valley Village 13

Los Angeles - Van Nuys 4

Los Angeles - Venice 11

Los Angeles - Vermont Vista 2

Los Angeles - Vernon Central 3

Los Angeles - Watts 1

Los Angeles - West Adams 6

Los Angeles - West Hills 5

Los Angeles - West Los Angeles 9

Los Angeles - West Vernon 6

Los Angeles - Westchester 8

Los Angeles - Westlake 1

Los Angeles - Westwood 16

Los Angeles - Wholesale District 8

Los Angeles - Wilmington 5

Los Angeles - Wilshire Center 4

Los Angeles - Winnetka 3

Los Angeles - Woodland Hills 14

Unincorporated - Athens-Westmont 5

Unincorporated - Castaic 3

Unincorporated - East Los Angeles 6

Unincorporated - Hacienda Heights 2

Unincorporated - Rowland Heights 1

Unincorporated - South Whittier 3

Unincorporated - West Carson 5

Unincorporated - Willowbrook 1

Locations with less than 25,000 residents were included in the nearest community or city. Here is more information about the breakdown of cases by community.