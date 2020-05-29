More than 50 new COVID-19 deaths across Los Angeles County were announced today, but signs that the virus is spreading more slowly gave officials the confidence to permit the reopening of restaurant dining rooms and hair salons under numerous restrictions and rules.

The county's death toll rose by 54 today, raising the county's overall number of fatalities to 2,294, according to public health agencies.

Meanwhile, the number of cases confirmed by laboratories since the pandemic began jumped to 51,685. The large number of new cases was attributed in part to a backlog of about 500 tests being reported, but officials have also touted the ever- increasing availability of testing that has led to increased figures.

In submitting the request for a variance to the state, county health officials noted this week that there has been a downward trend in the rate of positive cases and hospitalizations, offering assurance the county is equipped to handle a surge in cases if one should occur.

Los Angeles County -- home to roughly half of the state's coronavirus cases and deaths -- relaxed is emergency pandemic restrictions even further today after receiving a "variance" from the state this morning. That allowed more types of businesses to reopen.

The variances are granted based on a list of criteria, including infection rates, hospital capacity, testing availability and ability to trace contacts of infected residents.

"This further brings our communities together and resumes a sense of normalcy, representing monumental progress for Los Angeles County on the path toward recovery," Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Kathryn Barger said.

For restaurants, the guidelines include a restriction to 60% of capacity and customers will be required to wear face coverings when not eating. Hair salons will also be required to enforce physical distancing, and employees and customers will also be screened for health symptoms. Customers and employees will be required to face coverings.

Many businesses -- such as nail salons, fitness centers and theaters -- are to remain closed to the public, however, and health orders continue to require residents to wear cloth face coverings in public and practice social-distancing. Reopened businesses also must adhere to strict safety protocols, requiring face coverings, limited capacity inside stores and hand-washing and sanitizing stations.

County public health director Barbara Ferrer again stressed the need for business to adhere to all requirements before reopening.

"The only reason we were able to successfully submit a variance was because of all the work everyone has done throughout our county," she said. "We do ask businesses to please adhere to the directives that are included in the health officer order and to the protocols prior to reopening. Compliance with the protocols is required. Reopening as safely as possible and in ways that protect both employees and customers will require a lot of effort, and we do appreciate everyone's commitment to doing this right."

Guidance

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

• Stay at home whenever possible and practice social distancing -- keep at least six-feet away from others when you leave your home.

• Wash your hands with soap and water as frequently as possible for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when water is not available.

• The general public should wear non-medical face coverings when interacting with others while. You should not purchase hospital-grade masks. People can use scarves or other fabric, suggesting that people go online for instructions on how to fashion a homemade mask.

• If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.