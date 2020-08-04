Technological flaws in the state's electronic laboratory system have led to an under-reporting of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County for at least two weeks, health officials said today, prompting outreach to individual testing facilities to verify results.

According to the county Department of Public Health, the issues with the state lab have impacted the county's reporting of positive cases and efforts to conduct contact-tracing of confirmed patients. But the issues are not believed to have caused any delays in people being notified of their test results.

News of the reporting issues came on a day the county announced another 57 deaths due to the virus, although one of those fatalities was announced Monday by health officials in Long Beach. To date, the county has reported 4,758 coronavirus deaths.

The county on today also reported another 1,901 new virus cases, pushing the total since the start of the pandemic to 195,614.

The extent of the undercount due to the problems with the state lab was not immediately known. According to the county, local health officials have been aware of issues with the reporting system for about two weeks. In hopes of resolving the undercount, the county is contacting at least 81 labs to obtain their testing results dating back to July 26 "to determine the accurate positive case count in Los Angeles County for the time period in question."

County officials said a system is also being put in place to have labs report positive results directly to the Department of Public Health to assure an accurate case count and expedite contact tracing efforts.

According to the department, the state reporting issues are not affecting other statistics, most notably hospitalizations, which have been on a downward trend over the past two weeks. As of today, the number of people hospitalized due to the virus was 1,757, down slightly from Monday.

"Hospitalization data for Los Angeles County still shows a decrease, and we continue to be cautiously optimistic that our efforts over the past few weeks may be starting to slow the spread," public health director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement.