The coronavirus pandemic continued its relentless march across Los Angeles County, with 11 new deaths reported on Friday and the total number of cases topping 4,500, and it's only going to get worse, public health officials said.

The 11 new deaths brought the county's total to 89. Seven of those 11 people were over age 65 and all had underlying health conditions. Three of the new deaths were people between 41 and 65, and two of them had health issues. The other death was a person aged 18-40, also with underlying health conditions.

Of the 89 deaths that have occurred in the county, 78% of the patients were over age 65, according to public health director Barbara Ferrer.

Ferrer also reported 521 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the county's total to 4,566. The number of cases in the county has been growing by roughly 1,000 every two days this week.

But Ferrer said that as more testing comes online, the number of confirmed cases will likely jump by 1,000 daily -- given that roughly 10% of people who are tested turn out to be positive, and the county expects to soon have capacity to test 10,000 people a day.

EASTSIDE CASES Here are the latest figures for Eastside area neighborhoods and the change, if any, in the number of cases since the previous health department update. The first new cases popped in the Elysian Park area (which also includes Victor Heights and the eastern edge of Echo Park). The Mount Washington area (which includes a portion of Cypress Park and Highland Park under the boundaries established by the county health department) is back on the list with 5 cases. A map showing neighborhood boundaries and cases can be found here. Boyle Heights: 28 (+8)

Eagle Rock: 14 (+1)

East Hollywood: 14 (+2)

East Los Angeles: 28 (+5)

Echo Park: 8 (+2)

El Sereno: 12 (+3)

Elysian Park Area (includes a portion of Echo Park & Victor Heights: 5

Glassell Park: 22 (+4)

Highland Park: 11 (+1)

Historic Filipinotown: 6

Lincoln Heights: 6

Los Feliz: 19 (+3)

Mount Washington Area (Includes portions of Cypress Park and Highland Park): 6

Silver Lake: 38 (+13)

Temple Beaudry (Includes portions of Echo Park & Silver Lake south of Sunset): 15 (+3) Go here for the locations of all coronavirus cases across the count. The figures are subject to change and, in some cases, have been revised down. Health officials conceded the actual number of cases is probably "significantly" higher given that only a relatively small -- albeit growing -- number of people have been tested.

"The next few weeks are going to be critically important because we are going to see more cases of people who are positive with COVID-19," Ferrer said during the county health department's daily update. "But it's our hope that the rate increase continues to be manageable and that we don't overwhelm our health care system. And I think that in part depends on all of you."

Ferrer said the county has been testing about 7,000 people a day, and noted there is often a long wait for results to come in.

Homeless Cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the county includes seven homeless people. Ferrer on Thursday said nine homeless people had tested positive, but she said Friday further investigation determined that two of those people were not actually homeless.

She said the county has 25 cases of the illness in correctional facilities -- 18 staff members and seven inmates.

Ferrer said 541 people were hospitalized due to coronavirus as of midday Friday across the county. On Thursday, the county reported only 241 people hospitalized. Public health officials said 1,018 people who have tested positive thus far were hospitalized at some point.

Institutional Cases

She said health officials are investigating coronavirus cases at 67 "institutional settings" -- such as nursing homes, skilled nursing centers, assisted living facilities, residential treatment programs, shelters, jails and prisons. One of those facilities was the Garden Crest Rehabilitation Center in Silver Lake.

The number of cases institutional settings is up from 54 on Thursday. She said there have been a total of 321 positive cases at those facilities, and 11 of them have died.

Face Masks for Public Use

The ability of the virus to spread even before patients develop symptoms has led to increasing recommendations that residents wear some type of non-surgical mask or face covering when they go out in public. Ferrer and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti have both touted the benefits of covering their faces to prevent a spread of droplets that can spread the virus from falling on surfaces or on other people.

Officials continued to stress that residents do not purchase hospital- grade mask, which are in short supply and desperately needed in hospitals.

Ferrer said people can use scarves or other fabric, suggesting that people go online for instructions on how to fashion a homemade mask.

Ferrer again noted that wearing such a face-covering does not free people from the need to remain at home as much as possible and practice social- distancing and hand-washing.

Guidance

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.