More than two dozen more deaths from the coronavirus were confirmed today in Los Angeles County, which also reported its highest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases, although officials said a backlog in test results contributed to the large jump.

The 27 new deaths reported by the county, plus two more reported this afternoon by health officials in Long Beach, brought the county's total number of fatalities from the virus to 2,145.

The county reported 1,843 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, while Long Beach and Pasadena combined to add 53 more, raising the countywide total to 47,875.

Of the county's overall deaths, 47% have occurred at skilled nursing facilities, which have been a focal point of the pandemic in the county. A total of 93% of the people who have died in the county from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions.

For the 1,974 deaths for which ethnic data was available, 39% were Latino, 29% were white, 17% were Asian, 12% were black and 1% were Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander.

The numbers were announced following a holiday weekend that saw thousands of people flocking to beaches, hiking trails and other recreation facilities, sparking concerns about residents' willingness to continue adhering to restrictions such as social distancing and wearing face coverings.

Eaton Canyon was closed to hikers on Memorial Day because too many people showed up and failed to follow county health guidelines, officials said.

Some beach parking lots were reopened in Los Angeles County over the weekend and retail businesses inside enclosed shopping malls were allowed to reopen with curbside pickup only.

County officials warned anyone heading to the beach that face coverings are mandatory when not in the water. The active-use restriction also forbids sunbathing on the sand, meaning chairs, umbrellas, canopies and coolers are still barred -- although such items were easy to spot at some beach areas.

Massive crowds were also spotted in some areas, most notably Venice Beach, and large numbers of people were spotted without face coverings.

Such images caught the attention of Gov. Gavin Newsom, who again warned residents that the virus has not gone away.

"Even though we're seeing stability here in the state of California and positivity rates holding strong, that doesn't mean this thing's behind us and we're out of the woods yet," Newsom said. "Quite the contrary."

Despite the concerns, Newsom today cleared the way for many counties in the state to open barber shops and hair salons, with safety protocols. Los Angeles County, however, has not yet been granted a variance from the state that would allow it to open businesses such as dine-in restaurants.

Newsom said he is working with the county on a proposal to allow some individual cities to open more businesses.

Los Angeles County is still home to about half of the state's coronavirus cases and deaths.

Guidance

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

• Stay at home whenever possible and practice social distancing -- keep at least six-feet away from others when you leave your home.

• Wash your hands with soap and water as frequently as possible for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when water is not available.

• The general public should wear non-medical face coverings when interacting with others while obtaining essential supplies and services. You should not purchase hospital-grade masks, which are in short supply and desperately needed in hospitals. People can use scarves or other fabric, suggesting that people go online for instructions on how to fashion a homemade mask.

• If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.