Los Angeles County officials today reported the highest number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations of the entire pandemic, 2,216, surpassing the previous high, set Wednesday, of 2,193.

In addition, there were 2,848 new coronavirus cases and 11 more deaths reported today, with 53% of the new cases occurring in people under the age of 41.

Of the 2,216 confirmed cases currently hospitalized, 26% are in the ICU and 19% are on ventilators. This is the fifth consecutive day that more than 2,100 people have been hospitalized.

The county has identified 155,887 positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 4,095 deaths.

"We continue to reach concerning milestones and today we are seeing the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations,"said Barbara Ferrer, the county's public health director in a statement. "Right now, young adults are being hospitalized at a rate not seen before. No matter how young you are, you are vulnerable to this virus."

Testing results are available for more than 1,515,000 individuals, with 10% testing positive. The cumulative positivity rate has increased from 9% to 10%. The majority of all cases have occurred in people under the age of 41, with 52% -- or 77,000 people -- younger than 41 years old infected with COVID- 19.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said earlier today repeated previous statements that the city of Los Angeles is "on the brink" of issuing another stay-at-home order as coronavirus cases surge in the region, as he urged the public once again to guard against complacency amid the ongoing pandemic.

"I think a lot of people don't understand, mayors often have no control over what opens up and doesn't -- that's either at a state or county level, and I do agree that those things (reopening businesses) happened too quickly," Garcetti told CNN on Sunday.

Garcetti had said Friday that the city is teetering on the edge of a "red" coronavirus alert level, which would trigger stricter local stay-at- home orders and potentially more business closures.

He also said attorneys will be dispatched Monday throughout Los Angeles to advise or cite businesses who have failed to comply with the city's COVID-19 guidelines.