The Los Angeles Department of Transportation announced today that its DASH bus service will provide free rides on all its routes in response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
Riders are asked to board buses from the back in order to maintain social distancing between drivers and themselves. The front door will remain available to people who use wheelchairs and need to access the ramp.
"While the state, county and city have ordered residents to stay at home, transportation remains an essential service that many rely on to meet daily needs including food pickup, caring for relatives in need and commuting to and from places of employment," an LADOT statement says.
The rides will remain free until further notice.
People who ride the buses are asked to maintain a safe social distance at all times. Backdoor boarding and fare-free rides will help limit interactions between drivers and riders while providing needed financial relief to customers, according to LADOT officials.
LADOT officials also said they have ordered daily cleaning and disinfecting of the transit fleet and deep cleaning of all facilities.
In an effort to minimize exposure to COVID-19, LADOT closed its parking public service centers and shuttered its adjudication offices to in- person hearings, but public call centers will remain operational.
Up-to-date service information will be made available on the LADOT website.
