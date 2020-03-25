The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today reminded motorists of the city's decision to ease up on some -- but not all -- parking enforcement during the coronavirus outbreak.

Starting last week, in accordance with the direction of Mayor Eric Garcetti and city leaders, LADOT announced the changes to parking enforcement policies to help Angelenos comply with public health recommendations and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

It has since updated some of those new guidelines. For example, on Tuesday, the department said it will not cite or tow vehicles with expired registration tags.

Here's a run down of what can and can't get you slapped with a ticket through April 19.

LADOT has waived enforcement and tickets since March 16 on these violations:

• Residential street sweeping

• Peak/rush-hour and gridlock-zone parking restrictions

• Non-metered time limits in commercial zones

• Ticketing or towing for abandoned vehicles, overnight parking and oversize vehicles

• Expired registration on a vehicles

Additionally, the department has taken measures to reduce tickets such as:

• No parking fine increases for 60 days

• Extending the grace period for violations related to dropping off or picking up people

• Extending all deadlines for ticket payments until June 1

But, the LADOT will continue to issue tickets and tow vehicles in some cases for these violations:

• Metered parking expirations

• Preferential parking districts

• Posted time limits in residential areas

• Posted temporary no-parking for repaving, street repair and other street maintenance

• Blocking emergency access, such as alleyways and fire hydrants

• Colored curb zones

• Parking restrictions on city-owned lots

The changes will remain in effect until April 19 and may be extended, LADOT stated.