Parking enforcement officer writing a ticket
Photo by Cecilia-Padilla Brill

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today reminded motorists of the city's decision to ease up on some -- but not all -- parking enforcement during  the coronavirus outbreak.

Starting last week, in accordance with the direction of Mayor Eric Garcetti and city leaders, LADOT announced the changes to parking enforcement policies to help Angelenos comply with public health recommendations and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

It has since updated some of those new guidelines. For example, on Tuesday, the department said it will not cite or tow vehicles with expired registration tags.

Here's a run down of what can and can't get you slapped with a ticket through April 19.

LADOT has waived enforcement and tickets since March 16 on these violations:

 Residential street sweeping

 Peak/rush-hour and gridlock-zone parking restrictions

 Non-metered time limits in commercial zones

 Ticketing or towing for abandoned vehicles, overnight parking and oversize vehicles

Expired registration on a vehicles

Additionally, the department has taken measures to reduce tickets such as:

 No parking fine increases for 60 days

 Extending the grace period for violations related to dropping off or picking up people

 Extending all deadlines for ticket payments until June 1

But, the LADOT will continue to issue tickets and tow vehicles in some cases for these violations:

 Metered parking expirations

 Preferential parking districts

 Posted time limits in residential areas

 Posted temporary no-parking for repaving, street repair and other street maintenance

 Blocking emergency access, such as alleyways and fire hydrants

 Colored curb zones

 Parking restrictions on city-owned lots

The changes will remain in effect until April 19 and may be extended, LADOT stated.

Talk is Cheap, Gathering News is Not

Join the readers whose monthly sponsorships defray the costs of gathering news and storytelling. That includes covering a variety of bills — from web hosting to bookkeeping — as well as payments to writers and photographers who have been generous with their time and talent. Only $5.99 a month!

Tags

Load comments