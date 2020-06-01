Los Angeles elected and health officials today urged residents to heed curfew restrictions amid continuing protests over the death of George Floyd, while also expressing concern about crowded demonstrations leading to a spike in coronavirus cases.

"There's a lot of risk of these gatherings becoming super-spreader events -- that is events where a great deal of transmission of the COVID-19 virus is happening," said county public health director Barbara Ferrer. "We'll need to work together to prevent these events from resulting in many more people becoming seriously ill from COVID-19. Please care for and protect all of the people around you."

Ferrer and County Supervisor Kathryn Barger both noted that given the 14-day incubation period for the coronavirus, the effects of the mass protests on the county's COVID-19 crisis won't be known for weeks.

"My biggest concern now is ... in two to three weeks, what is going to happen based on the conduct of individuals over the weekend," Barger said. "And we don't know. And we're going to be watching very closely."

Ferrer on Monday announced another 22 deaths due to the coronavirus, while Long Beach reported two more, raising the county's total to 2,386.

She also announced another 978 cases of the illness, while Long Beach added 43 cases and Pasadena six, pushing the countywide total to 56,017.

Ferrer also confirmed the county's first known case of a jail inmate due to the virus, along with the death of a pregnant woman, whose fetus also died. She also announced four more deaths among the county's homeless population, raising the number of homeless who have died from the virus to 11.

Ferrer said the total number of health care workers who have contracted the virus was 5,398, up 537 from last week. She said 39 health care workers have died from the illness, up nine from last Monday.

Barger noted the devastating impact weekend violence had on county businesses, many of which were just beginning to reopen under loosened coronavirus health restrictions. She and Ferrer noted that the unrest in the county has not changed health restrictions, and businesses are still permitted to reopen as long as they meet guidelines to control capacity and protect customers and employees.

But many businesses have been ordered to close their doors due to curfews imposed by the county and individual cities in response to protests.

Ferrer stressed as much as possible the need for people taking part in those protests -- or gathering at any location -- to take precautions against spreading the virus.

"When I look and I see people on the beach that are really close together without face coverings or people on boardwalks that are really close together without face coverings or people that are peacefully protesting without face coverings, I'm going to be worried," she said. "And you should be worried as well.

Ferrer today announced another 22 deaths due to the coronavirus, while Long Beach reported two more, raising the county's total to 2,386.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

She also announced another 978 cases of the illness, while Long Beach added 43 cases and Pasadena six, pushing the countywide total to 56,017.

Ferrer also confirmed the county's first known case of a jail inmate due to the virus, along with the death of a pregnant woman, whose fetus also died. She also announced four more deaths among the county's homeless population, raising the number of homeless who have died from the virus to 11.

Ferrer said the total number of health care workers who have contracted the virus was 5,398, up 537 from last week. She said 39 health care workers have died from the illness, up nine from last Monday.

Barger noted the devastating impact weekend violence had on county businesses, many of which were just beginning to reopen under loosened coronavirus health restrictions. She and Ferrer noted that the unrest in the county has not changed health restrictions, and businesses are still permitted to reopen as long as they meet guidelines to control capacity and protect customers and employees.

But many businesses have been ordered to close their doors due to curfews imposed by the county and individual cities in response to protests.

Ferrer stressed as much as possible the need for people taking part in those protests -- or gathering at any location -- to take precautions against spreading the virus.

"When I look and I see people on the beach that are really close together without face coverings or people on boardwalks that are really close together without face coverings or people that are peacefully protesting without face coverings, I'm going to be worried," she said. "And you should be worried as well.

Guidance

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

• Stay at home whenever possible and practice social distancing -- keep at least six-feet away from others when you leave your home.

• Wash your hands with soap and water as frequently as possible for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when water is not available.

• The general public should wear non-medical face coverings when interacting with others while. You should not purchase hospital-grade masks. People can use scarves or other fabric, suggesting that people go online for instructions on how to fashion a homemade mask.

• If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.