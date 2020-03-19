Stepping up restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus, Los Angeles county and city officials issued a "Safer At Home" order today, calling on people to remain home as much as possible and for businesses that don't provide essential goods or services to close.

While not fully banning outdoor activities, the county order prohibits gatherings of 10 or more people. However, the City of L.A. imposed even more severe restrictions, saying no gatherings -- public or private -- would be allowed outside a residence.

The city and county orders allows for health-care, government and food-industry employees to continue going to work, along with workers in other "essential" fields, but others are encouraged to stay home. The city's also go further in this area, saying that any non essential business or nonprofit must "cease operations that require in-person attendance by workers at a workplace."

The orders go into effect at midnight and will last until at least April 19, and it could be extended if necessary, officials said.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said today's actions are not "like a lockdown" or far reaching as the "shelter in place" orders issued to Bay Area residents. But violations of today's updated orders by the Public Health Officer of L.A. County are subject to fines and imprisonment.

"Nobody is locked down," Garcetti said. "This is not shelter-in-place like a school shooting. This is stay at home. Because you're safer at home. The only people who should be leaving home and going out are those whose jobs are critical to the safety, the health and security of the city, as well as the economy of recovery for us and the nation during this crisis."

Businesses that are considered "essential" and permitted to remain open under the order include police and fire stations, jails, courts, government services, utilities, gas stations, repair shops, hospitals and health care centers, grocery stores, farmers markets, convenience stores, restaurants, hardware stores, nurseries, plumbers, electricians, laundromats, media outlets and educational institutions.

Los Angeles Unified School District will continue to provide education online and food distribution centers, and the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles will continue operations, Barger said.

Los Angeles Metro will also continue to provide transit service.

"We know that staying home and limiting close contact is the best way to prevent community spread," County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said. "We know that social distancing does not mean restriction from going outside and does not mean isolation. We still encourage you to stay connected to your community and loved ones in creative ways and to spend much needed time outdoors."

Update: Governor Gavin Newsom ordered all Californians to stay at home for the foreseeable future unless they are going out for essential needs.