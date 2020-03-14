Here's a rundown of the closures and changes related to the coronavirus on the Eastside. It will be updated as necessary. You can submit news of closures (or reopenings) and scheduling changes here or by email to hello@TheEastsiderLA.com.

The latests closure announced today included the L.A. County Library, which serves East L.A., and all recreation and senior centers operated by the City of Los Angeles. Some Vons markets have also cut back hours and the annual Lummis Days festival has been postponed. See details below.

Art Spaces, Attractions & Museums

• The Autry Museum in Griffith Park and the Southwest Museum in Mount Washington will close to the public indefinitely starting Saturday, March 14.

• The Center for the Arts Eagle Rock is closed until further notice.

• Plaza de la Raza in Lincoln Heights will cancel all classes and events for two weeks.

• L.A. Municipal Art Gallery at Barnsdall Park is closed until further notice. Classes have been cancelled.

• The Griffith Observatory is closed until further notice and events in March have been cancelled.

• The L.A. Zoo is closed to the public through March 31. Previously purchased tickets are valid for one year from the date of purchase.

• The March 26 Dodger home opener against the San Francisco Giants has been postponed after Major League Baseball delayed the start of the regular season by at least two weeks. The Dodgers were working on a policy to deal with tickets sold for games that are being postponed. Dodger coronavirus updates.

Community & Public Events

• The Friends of the Los Angeles River has postponed its annual river cleanup, scheduled for three Saturdays in April, until sometime in October.

• The East L.A. Film Festival at Self Help Graphics in Boyle Heights has been postponed.

• The 15th-annual Lummis Days festival in Northeast L.A. -- including the April 4 Noisemaker fundraiser, the June 5 Film Night, and the main festival at Sycamore Grove Park on June 7 -- is being rescheduled. A new date has not been determined, according to a statement from the Lummis Day Community Foundation.

Farmers' Markets

• The Atwater Village, Echo Park and Hollywood farmer's markets operated by Sustainable Economic Enterprises of Los Angeles will open as scheduled for now but all product sampling is banned; public seating and eating areas have been eliminated; arts & crafts, music, etc. are suspended and the number and visibility of hand-wash stations have been increased.

• The Silver Lake Farmer's Market will also open but sampling will be prohibited, the community eating area closed. All food must be sold to-go.

Film, Theatre & Live Performances

• Casa 0101 Theater in Boyle Heights has cancelled the weekend performance (March 14-15) of of Chicanas, Cholas, y Chisme.

• The Echo Theatre Company in Atwater Village has postponed the opening of their production of Poor Clare until April.

• The Echo Park Film Center has cancelled or postponed all screenings and public events through March.

Government Offices & Facilities

City of Los Angeles: Only up to 50 visitors at one time will be allowed in public buildings and most facilities, including parks pools, and community centers. City Hall complex, including City Hall East, City Hall South, and Van Nuys City Hall, will be temporarily closed to members of the public, except for public meetings of the City Council. The city's coronavirus updates are available here.

City of L.A. Senior Centers operated by the Recreation and Parks Department will be closed March 15 - April 4. Home-delivered meals will continue to be delivered. Clients can contact the centers they participate at directly or reach the L.A. City Department of Aging at 213-482-7252 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for more information regarding meal services.

Libraries

• All public libraries in the city of Los Angeles will be closed through March 31. Books and other borrowed materials can be returned when libraries reopen. Due dates will be automatically extended and no late fin

es will be imposed. Librarians are available to provide assistance through telephone reference (213) 228-7272 and online services will remain available.

• County libraries in East Los Angeles will be closed to the public March 15-March 31. Due dates will be automatically extended, and patrons can return materials after libraries reopen. No late fines will be imposed. The City Terrace and East L.A. branches will open their lobbies beginning March 17 for customers to pick up books and other items put on hold.

Parks & Recreation

City parks and most park restrooms will remain open but recreation centers, pools and other facilities will be closed through April 4 and all classes and sports league games have been cancelled, according to the Department of Recreation & Parks. Golf courses will remain open, subject to change. All events and permits for 50 people or more at parks sites or locations are canceled and new reservations are temporarily suspended.

Nightclubs & Shows

• Most of the shows at The Echo and Echoplex in Echo Park have either been cancelled or postponed through the end of March.

• Shows at The Satellite in Silver Lake have been cancelled through March 22.

• Several touring shows have cancelled appearances at the Hi-Hat in Highland Park. But the venue will remain open and limit ticket sales to 200 persons.

• The March 14 Club Called Rhonda at Los Globos in Silver Lake has been cancelled.

Schools

• L.A. Unified schools and special education centers will be closed for two weeks starting March 16. The district plans plans to open some family resources centers from 6 am to 6 pm beginning on March 18 where students can study and be served meals. Find out more about L.A. Unified's plans. LA Unified Info Lines For Families of Students: 213-443-1000. Updates For Employees: 213-241-2700.

• The Archdiocese of Los Angeles will close Catholic schools beginning Tuesday, March 17, with the closure expected to last until at least March 31.

• Occidental College in Eagle Rock has extended spring break through March 20n and online classes will begin Monday, March 23 "likely for the duration of the semester." Students now on campus are being asked to leave residence halls by Friday, March 20.

• Cal State L.A. in El Sereno is cancelling classes outright March 16 - 19 to give staff more time to transition to "alternative methods of instruction" that "do not involve face-to-face gathering" beginning March 20. The university will follow this policy through April 24. The college library and computer labs will remain open as well as the campus dorms, according to the university's coronavirus page.

• Classes at East L.A. and L.A. City community colleges will also be closed on March 16 and 17 to give staff time to train on an internet-based instruction system a video conference service. The move to online instruction will remain in effect until April 13. The community college district is providing students and staff coronavirus updates on its website.

Stores & Business

• Gelson's market in Los Feliz will be closing early at 10 pm to give staff extra time to restock this and other stores.

• Super A Foods, which has markets in Glassell Park and Highland Park, has cut back hours to allow extra time "restock items that are in high demand," the company said on Facebook. The new temporary store hours are from 8 am to 9 pm instead of 7 am to 11 pm.

• Some Vons supermarkets have also trimmed hours. The Echo Park Vons is now open 7 am to 10 pm while the Vons in East Hollywood opens between 6 am and 11 pm.