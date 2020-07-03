Every few days, the rules change on COVID quarantine restrictions. Here are some other highlights from the latest safety protocols.

Did you get a chance to sit down inside a restaurant or bar? That was fun for a little while, right? Well, once again, many bars are closed, and there's no more indoor dine-in service at restaurants. Bars were allowed to open for all of 10 glorious days before that ended. Now, only bars that serve food or have an outdoor seating area can stay open --- albeit with many restrictions. Restaurants could have indoor dining service for slightly more than a month before that privilege was yanked away as well. Whatever your food options were at the beginning of May, we're pretty much back to that.

Beaches and piers are closed for the entire July 4 weekend - Friday through Monday, July 3 to July 6. After that, it's best to look at the County's beach web site at beaches.lacounty.gov before heading to the ocean - and check about the parking lots as well, since those are open or closed at the discretion of local jurisdictions. In recent days, however, chairs, canopies and coolers were being allowed on the beach again, and summer beach and surf camps were allowed to open - though athletic camps such as beach volleyball were still prohibited. Try also to limit your time at the beach so that others may get in. Stay at least six feet from others who are not members of your household. No grills are allowed. Wear face coverings whenever you're out of the water.

Film production is slowly resuming throughout the county, according to FilmLA, a nonprofit that helps filmmakers deal with permits and other issues related to on-location production. But it's subject to a lengthy set of new rules. Among other things, cast members are to bring their own props or costumes whenever possible, so as to avoid sharing.

Curbside pickup and drop service is now available for 18 locations in the city library system. A similar system has already been in place for County libraries.

Patrons must wear cloth face coverings and gloves the entire time they are at the gym except when they are in the pool or shower. This will likely make it hotter and more uncomfortable to perform some particularly rigorous exercises, and you may need to alter your workout plan as a result. Face coverings with one-way valves are not permitted.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

The 2020 baseball season begins on July 23 or 24, with a 60-game schedule for the regular season. But you'll only be watching it on TV, since stadiums and arenas are still closed. The game will also come with a host of special rules this year. For example: the National League will now also have a designated hitter; in extra innings, each team will begin with a runner on second base; and all relief pitchers must face at least three batters (unless the inning ends). Oh - and no more spitting in the dugout.

Many parking rules will remain suspended throughout the month of July, despite earlier notices that stricter enforcement would begin early in the month. The Department of Transportation will not enforce violations related to:

residential street sweeping

peak/rush-hour and anti-gridlock zone restrictions

abandoned vehicles (72-hour rule)

expired registrations

loading zones (white curb) within a 10-minute grace period

LADOT will also continue to allow relaxed enforcement for:

"No Overnight/Oversized Vehicle'' parking zones

vehicles with recently expired Preferential Parking Permits

All other parking enforcement categories will continue to be enforced as they have been throughout the Safer at Home order. These categories include:

metered parking

time limits within preferential parking districts for vehicles without a valid or recently expired permit

posted time limits in residential and commercial areas

all posted temporary "No Parking" signs

vehicles that block emergency access, such as alleyways and fire hydrants

colored curb zones

parking restrictions for city-owned lots