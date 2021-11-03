Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 today while in Glasgow, Scotland, for the United Nations Climate Change Conference.

The mayor is attending the conference with about seven staff members, all of whom tested negative.

"Mayor Garcetti tested positive for COVID-19 earlier today. He is feeling good and isolating in his hotel room," according to an announcement on the mayor's Twitter account.

In accordance with the UN's guidelines for the conference, Garcetti conducted self-administered nasal swab tests frequently throughout the trip and tested negative, including receiving negative results twice on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the mayor and his staff took PCR tests to get back into the United States, and Garcetti's positive test result was received today.

The mayor's team was figuring out what will happen next as Garcetti isolates in Glasgow. Garcetti had been scheduled to return to the United States on Thursday.

Garcetti's scheduled attendance today at a New York Times panel discussion on urban challenges and solutions to combating the climate crisis was canceled.

In a midday interview with ABC7, Garcetti said, "I'm feeling great, which means I think either I got a false-positive at best, or at worst, as a doubly-vaccinated person, symptoms are extremely mild."

"So I'm very hopeful," the mayor said from his Scotland hotel room. "Grateful for all the messages folks have sent to me. But I'm feeling good. We got a lot of work done. I was about to get ready to get on the plane tomorrow morning to come back to L.A., but we're following all the protocols and procedures here in Scotland when you test positive in a PCR test, so this could be my room for a few days."

Garcetti told the station if his test is confirmed to be positive, he will have to isolate for 10 days. He said he received the Moderna vaccine, and is planning to receive a booster shot "as soon as I'm out of the woods with this."

"But it's a real reminder that when you let your guard down, even when you follow everything right the way we've been doing -- masked up here, making sure you follow the protocols -- when you mix with folks, you should wash your hands, make sure you wear your mask, you should do everything," he said. "And there's still a chance of breakthroughs, which is why the vaccine is so important. Without that you could land up in the hospital and you have an 11 times more likely chance to die if you're not vaccinated when you get one of these cases that's going around right now."

Garcetti told Channel 7 he plans to keep working during isolation, although he will "have to adjust my sleeping to do so."

"I have no plans to kick back," he said. "I think my Netflix queue will stay just as long as it is today."